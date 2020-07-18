When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., I joined a working group within The American Institute of Architects tasked with determining the impact of the virus on design and the built environment.
The team included architects and health professionals seeking answers to unprecedented questions about how to navigate shopping for groceries, trying on clothes, using public restrooms and more within the confines of the coronavirus.
The group discussed short-term protocols to improve safety in retail that you have heard about already such as washing your hands frequently, maintaining 6 feet of separation and wearing a mask in public.
We also outlined concrete solutions for structuring retail during and post-pandemic, such as designing drive-through spots at grocery stores for contactless pickup and ensuring touchless fixtures in public restrooms.
As we discussed these short-term and long-term solutions, I couldn’t help but wonder about the future of brick-and-mortar retail altogether.
Since I was a child, I knew I wanted to be an architect, and I’ve spent my career designing spaces for people to shop and gather. I can’t help but ask if there is a future for these spaces as our globe grapples with the spread of this virus.
The more I thought about the fate of these stores, the more I realized the secret to retaining customers was not simply a laundry list of solutions to reduce risk, but a commitment to shared values.
Businesses that operate on a basis of principles that align with their customer base will continue to see steady income and business growth. Those that disregard these values won’t see the same success.
Ten years ago, many of us thought brick-and-mortar bookstores would soon be a thing of the past. But in our own city, we’ve seen a resurgence in these bookstores and their niche, plus dedicated audiences.
These Tulsans chose to buy their books from mom and pop shops rather than order from a big conglomerate because they appreciate their commitment to the local community and the values they uphold in their business model, such as waiting to open until they were truly comfortable rather than blindly following re-opening guidance they did not agree with.
Response to this pandemic is about more than brand statements or a checklist of precautions you may or may not follow.
While our report provides some tangible design ideas to limit exposure, truly combating this virus in the retail world could mean going beyond these suggestions to make customers feel safe to return through their doors.
Things like contactless pickup and touchless sinks don’t just keep your customers safe, they are a signal that you care about the well-being of them and their families.
Adopting social distancing policies and other initiatives that uphold your values says more to your customers than ever before. Retail business going beyond these efforts will thrive because their customers see and experience actions reflecting their mission and values.
As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Tulsa, my hope is that businesses will not only consider the recommendations provided to keep customers safe, but ask themselves how they can go the extra mile to uphold the shared values of caring for our neighbors as we care for ourselves.
Shane D. Aaron is a partner at Selser Schaefer Architects. He is an architect and manages the firm’s retail practice and business operations. A graduate of Drury University, he served on the board of AIA Eastern Oklahoma and Street School Tulsa.
