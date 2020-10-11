Scott J. Hamilton: Joe Biden is the best choice for president to manage the U.S. economy

One thing the current president does perfectly is segment and divide our nation. He has divided families, communities and states. He has divided by race, culture, ethnicity, veteran status. And he has divided the 1% from the rest of us. This division has created many opportunities for misstatements, half-truths and lies. And, for reasons I will never understand, it has worked.

Now he is trying to segment and divide the economy. By looking only at the stock market, he declares our economy to be in great shape. It’s more smoke and mirrors and most Oklahomans — remember all those who camped out overnight just to register for unemployment? — are living proof that our economy is not doing well.

Vice President Joe Biden has proven his ability to build a strong, vibrant, sustainable economy. He and President Barack Obama inherited a broken economy, yet overcame the challenges facing our nation and put Americans to work. This was not done by focusing on only the stock market.

Indeed, Vice President Biden recognizes the necessity of looking at American life as a whole that influences the economy rather than an economy that dictates to Americans. His absolute commitment to battling climate change is a major factor in the near- and long-term success of our economic landscape.