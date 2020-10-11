Ryan Walters: Life-changing experiences happen in a classroom

The start of the 2020-21 school year has been unprecedented. Despite the challenge of a pandemic, I’ve heard so many stories of teachers, administrators, students and their parents innovating to make sure our children continue to receive the education they deserve.

However, I’ve also heard an alarming number of stories where the needs of our students are not being met.

Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt invited parents and teachers from across Oklahoma to join us for dinner so we could hear their concerns.

We heard teachers talk about how hard it is to connect with students they’ve never met in person.

We heard from Mr. Collier – who was my teacher at McAlester High School – describe trying to comfort fellow teachers moved to tears because they are worried about students who are falling through the cracks because of distance learning.

We heard from teachers who described the heartbreak of students putting their virtual class on mute because their parents are fighting in the background.

We heard from parents who know the important role teachers play in developing our children and shaping the future generations of our state.