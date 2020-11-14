Ryan Saylor: Under democracy, losing is more important than winning

The fundamental thing that holds a democracy together is that the losers of elections are willing to lose. I remember being shocked by this simple idea when it was first conveyed to me as a graduate student 20 years ago. But through my teaching and research, I have become convinced that it is true.
Before I went to graduate school, I had not thought much about what sustained America’s democracy. I figured it had something to do with our Constitution, which prescribes a variety of democratic safeguards, such as checks and balances. But a good constitution is not enough. For instance, many countries in Latin America deliberately mimicked the U.S. Constitution in a quest for political stability. Yet their constitutions could not prevent the military coups that used to be commonplace in the region.
Democracy was precarious in Latin America because a key segment of society — large landowners — found democratic politics to be intolerably threatening. If we liken democracy to a game, as many political scientists do, large landowners sometimes decided that they were not willing to lose and “play” again in the future. Instead, they changed the rules of the game. Little matter what their constitution said: They instituted dictatorships.
The United States is threatened by a similar, if less acute, defection from the rules of the game. Many people, including President Donald Trump, assert that widespread electoral fraud produced Joe Biden’s victory. There is little credible evidence to support this claim. Representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, who observed our election, have called such accusations “baseless.” Fox News cut away from a briefing by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when she alleged pervasive electoral malfeasance.
To be sure, authorities ought to investigate credible claims of electoral fraud and vigorously punish those found guilty. But given the lack of evidence, the best way to understand what is happening in American politics right now is to think about democracy as a game. A small but vocal contingent of disaffected people is suggesting that they refuse to lose today in exchange for a chance to win tomorrow. What seems to matter most is that their faction prevails.
This is dangerous territory. The best and most effective democracies are well-institutionalized. That means they are upheld by a robust rule of law. The rule of law does things such as imposing constraints on the president’s power. It enables accountability between citizens and their elected leaders. The rule of law also undergirds the economy.
Many countries have the trappings of democracy, even though power is not vested in public institutions. Elite factions compete for political supremacy, constrained by one another, not by the rule of law. Political scientists call such countries “anocracies.” Côte d’Ivoire, Turkey and Ukraine are examples. We distinguish them from democracies because they feature non-institutionalized political competition. Another way to put it is that the players of the game are committed to winning, rather than to the game itself.
We naturally prefer that our favored candidate wins public office. But if we take that desire to its extreme, and become unwilling to lose, our society will face a tradeoff. Our democracy would deteriorate, and our economy would suffer too. Social scientists have found that democracies, compared to their less-democratic counterparts, feature more productive investment, including in human capital. The rule of law not only underpins democracy, but it also creates the conditions ripe for economic growth. So far from being a political sideshow, those who balk at the results of the Nov. 3 election could imperil two cornerstones of this great country.
Ryan Saylor is an associate professor and chair of political science at the University of Tulsa.
