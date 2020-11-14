Ryan Saylor: Under democracy, losing is more important than winning

To be sure, authorities ought to investigate credible claims of electoral fraud and vigorously punish those found guilty. But given the lack of evidence, the best way to understand what is happening in American politics right now is to think about democracy as a game. A small but vocal contingent of disaffected people is suggesting that they refuse to lose today in exchange for a chance to win tomorrow. What seems to matter most is that their faction prevails.

This is dangerous territory. The best and most effective democracies are well-institutionalized. That means they are upheld by a robust rule of law. The rule of law does things such as imposing constraints on the president’s power. It enables accountability between citizens and their elected leaders. The rule of law also undergirds the economy.

Many countries have the trappings of democracy, even though power is not vested in public institutions. Elite factions compete for political supremacy, constrained by one another, not by the rule of law. Political scientists call such countries “anocracies.” Côte d’Ivoire, Turkey and Ukraine are examples. We distinguish them from democracies because they feature non-institutionalized political competition. Another way to put it is that the players of the game are committed to winning, rather than to the game itself.