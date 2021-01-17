Ross Swimmer: In Congress, your job is the lead, not to test the wind

The events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were horrifying.

The Capitol is a place I often have visited during my time in the Cabinets of two presidential administrations, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

The Capitol was always a place that stood out as a symbol of our democracy.

It was and still will be a beacon to guide other countries toward the kind of democracy that is possible for them.

On Jan 6, this beacon was severely dimmed. Everyone who reached the Capitol steps should be prosecuted.

Our own congressional delegation was as disappointment. Thank God for Sen. Jim Inhofe, the only one who demonstrated common sense and constitutional duty.

I am reminded of a conversation with Sen. Henry Bellmon many years ago, when he was being pilloried by his Oklahoma constituents for his votes on the Panama Canal treaty and the use of busing to integrate public schools.

He told me that being a senator would be an easy job if all he had to do was make decisions by seeing which way the wind was blowing in Oklahoma. But that was not his job.