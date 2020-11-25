Roger Ramseyer: Yes, Tulsa has much for which to be thankful, even in 2020

While 2020 has been justifiably maligned as a year of challenges, it is appropriate to count our blessings and recount the many things for which to be thankful.

In spite of the unforeseen period of history in which we are living, all Tulsans can and should be thankful for the benefits we all enjoy by having the privilege to live in northeast Oklahoma.

There can also be great personal benefit in living by the wise counsel given in 1 Thessalonians 5 which says, “…give thanks in all circumstances…”.

Yes, the verse coaches us to give thanks in all circumstances!

Although it will be several years before benefits and learnings resulting from the challenges of 2020 become apparent, the circumstances we have encountered this year will ultimately afford amazing innovations, advances in science and medicine, and greater future appreciation for a life not encumbered by quarantines or masks.

But it shouldn’t be years before we express our gratitude for the opportunity to live, work, raise families and enjoy the high quality of life in Tulsa.