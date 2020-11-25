Roger Ramseyer: Yes, Tulsa has much for which to be thankful, even in 2020

While 2020 has been justifiably maligned as a year of challenges, it is appropriate to count our blessings and recount the many things for which to be thankful.
In spite of the unforeseen period of history in which we are living, all Tulsans can and should be thankful for the benefits we all enjoy by having the privilege to live in northeast Oklahoma.
There can also be great personal benefit in living by the wise counsel given in 1 Thessalonians 5 which says, “…give thanks in all circumstances…”.
Yes, the verse coaches us to give thanks in all circumstances!
Although it will be several years before benefits and learnings resulting from the challenges of 2020 become apparent, the circumstances we have encountered this year will ultimately afford amazing innovations, advances in science and medicine, and greater future appreciation for a life not encumbered by quarantines or masks.
But it shouldn’t be years before we express our gratitude for the opportunity to live, work, raise families and enjoy the high quality of life in Tulsa.
Even for those who don’t pay heed to the commandment in Thessalonians, science tells us that expressing gratitude has a multitude of benefits on our overall well-being. Studies show that those who exchange self-pity and despair for gratitude greatly enhance the quality of personal relationships, improve physical health, enjoy greater levels of happiness, reduce depression, decrease the desire for revenge, improve sleep quality, enhance self-esteem and reduce stress.
So, on this Thanksgiving Day, I give thanks for a multitude of blessings.
I give thanks for health care professionals who are working tirelessly in caring for their patients. I have gratitude for educators who are striving to keep students engaged and educated.
I thank those planning the commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre so we can learn from the tragic event and ensure history doesn’t repeat itself.
We appreciate Tulsa Community College and all area colleges for working together to address the shortage of degreed individuals in our community. I am thankful for OSU-Tulsa and Langston University’s recent agreement that advances new opportunities in higher education here. We celebrate the fact that Oral Roberts University is now in its 12th consecutive year of enrollment growth, and we relish the University of Tulsa’s ranking by money.com as the seventh best college in the country for engineering majors.
We appreciate Tulsa’s hoteliers, restaurateurs and all businesses impacted by the pandemic and are doing everything possible to persevere. I am thankful that TYPROS, Tulsa’s young professionals’ organization, ranks among the largest and most active organization of its kind in the country.
I am grateful to the city of Tulsa for partnering with Cox to ensure that eligible students and teachers in Tulsa lacking high-speed internet can secure it at no charge for the next 14 months by signing up at TulsaResponds.org.
I am thankful for Tulsa’s foundations that are attracting remote workers, boosting the growth of cyber jobs, addressing mental health issues and enhancing the skills of those who have been incarcerated to help them become productive and principled citizens. We express heartfelt gratitude to the hundreds of nonprofits in Tulsa that impact the lives of those less fortunate.
I appreciate Tulsa’s attractions like the Gathering Place, Turkey Mountain, the Tulsa Zoo, Oklahoma Aquarium, Gilcrease, Philbrook, our world-famous Route 66, craft breweries, our top-rated BOK Center, the Drillers, Oilers, FC Tulsa and so many more.
I am grateful to live in a community that ranks among the best in the country for small businesses, commute times, gas prices, housing affordability, live music and low tax burden, among many other rankings.
I am grateful for veterans who have and continue to defend the freedoms we enjoy, and for elected officials who govern with a goal of preserving liberty and justice for all.
Despite the challenges of 2020, expressing thanks in all circumstances benefits not only the recipient, but also the giver. Not only on this Thanksgiving Day, but every day, please join all Tulsans in giving thanks!
Roger Ramseyer is chairman of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce and Vice President/Tulsa Market Leader for Cox Communications.
