Robin Abcarian: Pot is the political issue almost all Americans can agree on

There is, at the moment, no chance that the Senate will take up the issue, given Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) aversion to pot.

If Georgia goes all the way blue, however, and elects two Democratic senators in January to flip the balance of power in the Senate, federal marijuana reform has a real shot.

There is no getting around the fact that the primary casualties in the misguided war on marijuana have been people of color, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, the only Republican co-sponsor of the bill, said.

Study after study has shown that Black people are arrested and incarcerated for pot-related crimes at far higher rates than white people, even though marijuana usage rates are essentially the same across racial lines. A recent American Civil Liberties Union study found that Black people are 3.6 times more likely to be arrested over pot possession than white people.

The fallout from those arrests can last a lifetime.

“These harms include not only arrests, incarceration, and lifelong criminal convictions,” said the report, “but also the loss of jobs, housing, financial aid eligibility, child custody and immigration status.”