Robert Spoo: Norms and the South Lawn

It’s 3 a.m., and you’re driving on a country road with nothing but a few stars to keep you company. Your high beams pick out only the dashed line in the road and dark green vegetation flying by on either side.
Suddenly, you come to a stoplight hung above a lonely intersection. You wonder why they put a traffic light out here on such a remote, unfrequented road.
You wait for the red to change to green. And wait.
And as you wait, you wonder why you don’t just run this meaningless red light. There’s no one around. No camera would capture your misdemeanor. You’d be endangering no one.
Yet you wait.
At last, the green appears, and you drive on, a model citizen who has sacrificed three long minutes to some obscure sense of duty.
I’m a law professor who likes to study nonlegal forms of order: customs, practices, informal norms. Right now, I’m researching 19th century American publishers who, despite having free access to foreign authors’ uncopyrighted works, practiced “trade courtesy,” a system by which these publishers recognized each other’s claims to British books and even paid the authors of those books a royalty or honorarium — acts uncompelled by any law.
Informal norms fill the cracks of imperfect law. They have been discovered operating in many settings: California cattle ranching, lobster trapping in Maine, stand-up comedy, haute-cuisine kitchens, fashion design, even roller derby and tattoo parlors.
We all practice norms every day, mostly unconsciously. My spouse recently reminded me, as guests were about to arrive, that the dinner fork goes to the left of the plate. I always get that norm wrong.
We’ve heard a lot about the Hatch Act lately. It’s a federal law passed in 1939 to prohibit employees in the executive branch, except the president and vice president, from engaging in political activities in federal workplaces or while on duty.
The law was enacted amid bipartisan concern that employees in jobs created by President Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration were involving themselves in congressional election campaigns. One concern was that tax dollars, intended to support official duties, would be used for political stumping.
Hatch Act violations are often alleged, but they rarely result in the severest statutory penalties: removal from federal service or debarment from future federal employment.
In recent years, the Office of Special Counsel, which is charged with enforcing the Hatch Act, has issued warnings to or found violations by various executive officials, Democrat and Republican. Most of these pass quickly from the news cycle. The employee issues a brief apology or ignores the charge completely.
In mid-August, as President Donald Trump prepared to accept his party’s nomination in a speech delivered on White House grounds, the OSC advised that activities of the president’s staffers might be subject to the Hatch Act, even if he and Vice President Mike Pence were not.
The president’s speech, complete with Trump-Pence banners flanking the South Lawn of the White House and fireworks spelling out “Trump 2020” over the Washington Monument, was unprecedented in modern presidential campaigning. However you felt about the event, you knew it was a norms-changer, or at least a norms-challenger.
The Hatch Act is so filled with exceptions, so riddled with practical unenforceability, that it’s one of those laws whose cracks must be patched by informal norms. The law’s letter has to be completed by a normative spirit. The Hatch Act serves as a reminder of the better angels of our politicking.
But what is the norm that the Hatch Act invites public officials, and us, to honor?
Surely, it is an ideal of fairness in campaigning. Already armed with the large advantages of political incumbency, executive officials can easily exploit the glamor of their position by using their federal roles and offices as campaign imagery. Challengers typically have much less access to such supports. They must make their case from outside the aura of present power.
The norm of fair campaigning seeks to focus voters on substance rather than status. It tries to level the playing field by requiring incumbents to make their appeal on the basis of their records and policies rather than their present prestige.
It allows challengers to present their own arguments without having to squint into the Klieg-like glare created by the pomp and circumstance of federal office.
The norm says to campaigning incumbents, “Despite the power and glory of your position, you’re going to have to make your case all over again, just as you did when you yourself were the challenger.”
For the coming election, and all elections, whether we are seeking office or casting a ballot, we should remember this norm of electoral decency. The virtuous patience that makes us wait for the green light at a remote intersection can serve us well at this crossroads of our national history.
Robert Spoo is the Chapman Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Tulsa and and 2016 Guggenheim Fellow. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by members appear in this space most weeks.
