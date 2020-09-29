Robert Spoo: Confirmation rush shows triumph of power over principle

Jenny and Johnny love candy. Most kids do. One afternoon, Jenny asks for a chocolate bar before dinner. “No,” you say. “Why not?” she asks. “Because it might spoil your appetite, and in our house we don’t waste food when so many families struggle to put food on the table.”

A week later, Johnny wants a chocolate bar before dinner. You say, “Sure. Go ahead.” When Jenny objects, you tell her, “We’re your parents, and in this house what we say goes.” “But that’s not what you told me last week!” “We make the rules,” you tell her.

Jenny has reason to complain. When you denied her candy, you stated a principle about not wasting food. Johnny, happy with his treat, says nothing, but when he gets a little older, he too might feel that his parents didn’t give him rules to live by— just decisions that suited the moment.

In the days following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we have seen principle disavowed and power conveniently asserted.

When Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia passed away more than eight months before the 2016 presidential election, President Barack Obama nominated U.S. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy.