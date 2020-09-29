Robert Spoo: Confirmation rush shows triumph of power over principle

Jenny and Johnny love candy. Most kids do. One afternoon, Jenny asks for a chocolate bar before dinner. “No,” you say. “Why not?” she asks. “Because it might spoil your appetite, and in our house we don’t waste food when so many families struggle to put food on the table.”
A week later, Johnny wants a chocolate bar before dinner. You say, “Sure. Go ahead.” When Jenny objects, you tell her, “We’re your parents, and in this house what we say goes.” “But that’s not what you told me last week!” “We make the rules,” you tell her.
Jenny has reason to complain. When you denied her candy, you stated a principle about not wasting food. Johnny, happy with his treat, says nothing, but when he gets a little older, he too might feel that his parents didn’t give him rules to live by— just decisions that suited the moment.
In the days following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we have seen principle disavowed and power conveniently asserted.
When Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia passed away more than eight months before the 2016 presidential election, President Barack Obama nominated U.S. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow Garland to have a hearing or a vote. Why? A principle was involved, he said. “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
Many Republican senators echoed this justification. Alaskan Sen. Dan Sullivan said, “It’s about the principle. . . . Alaskans deserve to have a voice in that direction through their vote.”
Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe declared, “I firmly believe we must let the people decide the Supreme Court’s future.”
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham went even further: “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, ‘Let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’”
Again and again, Republican senators said that no nomination should go forward until the people had spoken. However you felt about it, this at least sounded like a principle.
Abraham Lincoln shared it. He must have been tempted to rush a nominee through after Chief Justice Roger B. Taney died less than a month before the 1864 presidential election. Taney had, in a sense, been Lincoln’s great foe. A sympathizer with Southern secession, the chief justice had earlier authored the majority opinion in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruling that African-Americans were not “citizens” under the U.S. Constitution, and that a federal law prohibiting the holding of slaves in certain territories was unconstitutional.
Lincoln had decried Dred Scott in the great senatorial debates of 1858. Scholars rank Taney’s judgment among the causes of the Civil War — that “terrible war,” as Lincoln called it.
Whatever his feelings, Lincoln refrained from nominating Taney’s successor until after the momentous 1864 election. Lincoln won, and a month later he chose Salmon P. Chase as the next chief justice, a politically influential figure whose pre-election nomination might have furthered Lincoln’s chances. The Senate confirmed the pick the same day.
President Donald Trump has not followed Lincoln’s example. With fewer than 40 days before the 2020 presidential election, he has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. And this time, Republican senators say they will hold hearings and vote.
Senators who four years ago spoke of the people’s voice offer various reasons for their switch. They say that, this time, Republicans control both the presidency and the Senate. Or that they resent the treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Or that it is their constitutional duty to vote on presidential nominations. (But the duty of advice and consent is not limited to nominations by a president of a senator’s own party.)
These are not statements of principle. They are assertions of power.
If the principle of the people’s voice was valid four years ago, it is valid today. The Senate should respect the people’s voice and not act until the next president, whoever he is, names Justice Ginsburg’s successor.
If the people’s voice was not a valid principle four years ago, then President Obama was unjustly deprived of a vote on his nominee. In that case, it would only be right that a Democratic president, if elected in November, be allowed to name Ginsburg’s successor.
It’s about principle, not power or partisanship or pragmatism. Political leaders, like parents, should not preach principle and then, when it’s convenient, jettison principle in favor of power. Children will listen. So will the electorate.
Robert Spoo is the Chapman Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Tulsa, a 2016 Guggenheim Fellow and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
