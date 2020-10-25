Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
“I totally agree with my favorite basketball player, even though he’s an athlete and shouldn’t be speaking about it,” said no person ever.
We hope you will review this state question thoroughly before casting your vote. After much consideration, our vote will be no.
The most basic defense of democracy we have is voting. We need to elect people who are committed to strengthening democratic principles, not ending them, the columnist writes.
Improving the criminal justice system has long been a priority for conservatives across the country, including state leaders and voters right …
"The races and questions on down the ballot, however, took more time and thought. These are the ones affecting my life most," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Although attention in the presidential campaign now focuses on COVID-19, the economy, the Supreme Court and health care, it is important not to lose sight of the critical role that the faith factor will play in the election outcome. Indeed, after downplaying the role of religion in the 2016 campaign, observers were stunned when GOP nominee Donald Trump pulled off a narrow Electoral College victory with critical help from white evangelical and Catholic voters.
Trump's threats to election norms are dangerous and bad. And I don't want to claim it is altogether inconceivable that Republicans in state legislatures or Congress or even the Supreme Court would subvert democracy to keep Trump in office. Yet it is extremely unlikely.
