Rick Kogan: My life (and near death) with COVID-19

I suppose now is the time to offer some profound thoughts about my life and how COVID has changed it. I could give you some appropriate song lyrics or lines from a poem to illustrate this.

I will not do that but will tell you that I am grateful beyond words to still be around and that the places I visited in the weeks before being hospitalized — Tribune offices, health club, WGN studios — were made safe and clean and that no Kogan-caused cases were reported, as far as I know. But I read about others here and elsewhere who had been far more damaged by the illness, spent longer in the hospital and died, and my heart breaks a bit for these people I do not know and for those who did know and loved them.

One of the first stories I wrote after getting back on my feet was the obituary of a man named Philman Williams. He was my friend, the lively and smart doorman in the building where I live.

Williams liked to stop for breakfast at the Billy Goat Tavern every morning. He liked to read. He loved his grown children and grandchildren. He loved to travel and told me in March about his trip to celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans. He said he had a “great time in a city jammed with people, all ages and types.” He died in Jackson Park Hospital on April 1. He was 70 years old.