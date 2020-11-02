Rick Greene: If Washington can't unite the United States, who can? Us

I once told a person running for local office that the best local elected officials are the ones citizens can’t even identify as a Republican or a Democrat. After all, if someone takes steps to fix the potholes on your road, do you really care if it is a Democrat, a Republican, an independent or someone from outer space?

The same can be true for local housing, local transportation, technological divides, economic development, local education, and on and on. Americans don’t have to agree — or even talk about — abortion or immigration or other red button issues that are distractions to improving our communities and our country.

American citizens need to rise to the occasion to find common interests and work collaboratively at home to make the most impact on improving the quality of life for neighbors and ourselves. Nobody stops to ask a needy family which way they vote when assistance is provided to them and nobody stops to ask what political affiliation a person is who is doing the helping. When a vehicle accident occurs on the road, nobody checks political bumper stickers first before making sure everyone is OK.

Our differences in those instances are, believe it or not, absent. They are absent in every neighborhood from California to Texas to Florida to Michigan to New York.