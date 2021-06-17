Richard Kyte: Rose-colored glasses? Nope. I just look for the good in people

Epictetus observed that just as a pot has two handles, so every situation can be approached from two sides. You should always seek to approach a situation from the side that enables you to get a grip on it. And I have found that approaching someone with a positive attitude is generally much more effective than approaching with distrust and suspicion.

Much of our political discourse today proceeds from the assumption that those opposed to us have the worst possible intentions. Their souls are dark, and their minds are dull. Their words are entirely misguided and misinformed. They are not rational beings, they are “wackos,” “nut jobs,” “idiots,” “hacks,” “radicals,” “lunatics,” “lemmings,” “trolls” and “thugs.”

But starting with the assumption that those who disagree with us are irrational is, to state it bluntly, irrational. The more likely explanation is that they are proceeding from different experiences or simply have different interests.

Sure, we will occasionally encounter those who are intentionally malevolent, but they tend to be the exception, not the norm. And our general attitude toward others should be based on the norm, not the exception. Otherwise we distort not only our perception, but others’ perception of us as well.