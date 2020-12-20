Richard Kyte: If you want to sound like an angel, offer people messages of courage

The man just ahead of me in line placed a box of chocolates on the counter.

“I’ve been looking everywhere for these,” he said to the clerk.

“Oh,” she replied. “They are my favorite.”

“They were my dad’s favorite, too,” he explained. Then he launched into his story.

His dad had died the year before, just a few weeks before Christmas. On Christmas Eve the man and his wife were driving to his mother’s house out in the country. It was dark, there was no other traffic on the road, and it was snowing hard, so he could only see a little way ahead.

The car’s headlights illuminated something lying in the middle of the road. He stopped, got out and found a wrapped package in the snow. It had no tags. He picked it up, put it in the car and continued down the road.

When he arrived, he told his family about the strange package. They urged him to open it and see what was inside. He did and discovered a box of chocolates, the same kind his mother had been buying for his dad each Christmas — until that year.