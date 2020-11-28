Richard Kyte: A choice for our nation — turn together or turn away

I walked out, slamming the door behind me. I don’t recall anymore what the argument was about, but I remember the feeling of turning my back and walking away. The anger felt pure and cleansing, a powerful rush of self-righteous indignation.

The feeling was short-lived. By the time I walked across the parking lot to my car, I had second thoughts. I was still confident that I was in the right, but I also knew that I had a choice to make right then — to drive away and perhaps say goodbye permanently to a long-lasting friendship or to go back in and apologize, to value the friendship more than my attitude.

This incident occurred when I was in my 20s, but I remember it like it were yesterday. Looking back, it seems to me now that it was a decisive moment in my life. If I had not turned back, not only would I have lost that friendship, it would have set my life on a different path altogether.

Turning around and walking back through that door was one of the most difficult things I have ever done.

In physics, the term inertia designates the force of continuation, the fact that an object moving in a straight line will stay on that path unless acted upon by an external force.