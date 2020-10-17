Rex Huppke: Failed plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows danger of antigovernment rhetoric

He also described protesters armed to the teeth in a state government building as "very good people" and went out of his way to show support and sympathy for them, something he does only for protesters who support him.

The problem is, those armed protesters and the men charged with plotting to kidnap the governor, along with seven other men charged separately under Michigan's anti-terrorism law with plotting to target police officers, are fellow travelers. They're Americans who view any governmental action they disagree with as tyranny.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued this statement regarding the charges against seven men associated with a group called the "Wolverine Watchmen":

"The individuals in custody are suspected to have attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war, and engaged in planning and training for an operation to attack the Capitol building of Michigan and to kidnap government officials, including the governor of Michigan.