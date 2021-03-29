Rep. Kevin Hern: Democratic tax hikes are coming

The sad and despicable tactic being used by our government right now is to pay off the American people with their own tax dollars in order to pass whatever legislation they please.

H.R. 1319, the $1.9 trillion “Pelosi Payoff,” used Oklahoma taxpayer dollars to fund political favors, essentially a Socialist-Democrat wish list, under the guise of COVID-19 relief. In reality, only 9% of H.R. 1319 was targeted towards crushing the virus, distributing vaccines and putting Americans back to work, while over 25% of the bill was sent to bail out blue states, primarily New York and California, which mismanaged their finances long before COVID-19.

Oklahoma taxpayers did not sign up for this. Unfortunately, there’s more. A sneaky provision included in the bill prohibits states from using COVID relief funds to offset tax cuts.

Blue states don’t want to compete with pro-growth, pro-taxpayer states like Oklahoma, which is why they are targeting states like us with this legislation. I refuse to stand idly by while Congressional leaders attempt to bully pro-growth states.

The left has demonstrated that there is no tolerance for competing ideas. If you don’t agree with them, you are “canceled” and silenced.