Rep. John Waldron: State fails its students when it fails to ACT of behalf of students

This year, thanks to a lack of planning and concern at the top, we’re not providing them with this opportunity. Of all states given a test waiver last year due to COVID-19, most have made provisions for their juniors to take the test this year. Oklahoma left them adrift, meaning that students without means to pay lose a valuable opportunity to get into college and earn scholarships.

It’s like a fly ball falling between outfielders. The Legislature appropriated money for last year’s juniors and assumed that the unspent money would carry over to this year. The state Department of Education argued that since we did not budget for senior tests, they can’t pay for them. The appropriated testing money was used to plug budget gaps that could have been covered by the CARES Act. The governor received $38 million dollars in federal funds from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, with what he believed was wide discretion on how to spend it. He spent much of it on private schools, even though three court rulings have now determined that this was not the intent of Congress. Testing would cost less than $2 million. It’s not a shortage of funds — it’s a shortage of responsibility.