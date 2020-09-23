Rep. John Waldron: State fails its students when it fails to ACT of behalf of students

Oklahoma is about to abandon the class of 2021.
Every year, students take the ACT and/or the SAT college placement tests paid for by the state. It’s a worthy investment in the talent and potential of our most precious resource, our young people.
This year, thanks to a lack of planning and concern at the top, we’re not providing them with this opportunity. Of all states given a test waiver last year due to COVID-19, most have made provisions for their juniors to take the test this year. Oklahoma left them adrift, meaning that students without means to pay lose a valuable opportunity to get into college and earn scholarships.
It’s like a fly ball falling between outfielders. The Legislature appropriated money for last year’s juniors and assumed that the unspent money would carry over to this year. The state Department of Education argued that since we did not budget for senior tests, they can’t pay for them. The appropriated testing money was used to plug budget gaps that could have been covered by the CARES Act. The governor received $38 million dollars in federal funds from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, with what he believed was wide discretion on how to spend it. He spent much of it on private schools, even though three court rulings have now determined that this was not the intent of Congress. Testing would cost less than $2 million. It’s not a shortage of funds — it’s a shortage of responsibility.
Here’s why this matters: The ACT and SAT were created as reliable indicators for college admissions and to identify students deserving of scholarships. Because we test all students, a kid who doesn’t come from a privileged background but shows aptitude can still stand out on an application. I was once one of those kids, the eighth of nine children being raised by a single mom. I didn’t have a lot of fancy extracurricular activities or internships to burnish my credentials, but I scored well on the exam. My future brightened the day I took the test. This year, many seniors may not get that day.
Perhaps the saddest part of this story is how those in power seem to turn a blind eye to the predicament of kids who will see their shot at the American dream diminished. Why won’t anyone take responsibility for this problem? In the battle between bigwigs and bureaucrats, we are leaving many young people behind.
It doesn’t have to be that way. There are multiple funding opportunities, and the cost of providing free tests is relatively minor — especially when you consider the return on investment when a young person is allowed to achieve their potential. This outcome is unwise, unfortunate and unnecessary.
All that is needed is for those in power to chart a course forward. On behalf of the members of the House Democratic Education Group, I urge state leaders to step up. The time to ACT is now.
Rep. John Waldron, a Democrat, represents Tulsa’s District 77 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
