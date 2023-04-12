In recent weeks our state superintendent for public instruction, Ryan Walters, has twice delivered to the Legislature images he says are pornographic, as part of his campaign to distract from his failure to manage the State Department of Education.

That's a long and sordid story.

But along with the images, I found something much more disturbing: a list of books he said were "questionable" and might need to be kept out of our schools. He didn't conduct an exhaustive search of school libraries, mind you. No, all he did was copy and paste the American Library Association's Rainbow List, a 190-book set of LGBTQ+ inclusive books for readers of different ages.

Hidden behind his hysterical screed against porn was a subtle and wicked message of intolerance.

I examined a few of the titles on the list. One was "A Song for the Unsung," a biography of Bayard Rustin, one of the leaders of the Civil Rights movement. Never heard of him? That might be because he was gay.

Then there was "A Clash of Steel," a retelling of "Treasure Island" with two queer Chinese protagonists. Or "Moonflower," about a transgender kid who escapes depression in the waking world by exploring the spirit world in their dreams. Or "Early One Morning," about a boy who wakes up before his two moms but not before his cat.

I don't believe any of these books is questionable.

Why should Rustin's sexual orientation be any more controversial than Thomas Jefferson's, if the book highlights his contributions to America? Who cares if a boy has two moms — the story is about his cat! And why can't two girls pursue their dreams as they pursue pirate gold?

Further, by mixing dark allegations of pornography with an anti-inclusion message, Walters is dog-whistling that it's not OK to be gay or transgender. Maybe he goes even further than that, given the high proportion of books on the list that feature people of different national and racial backgrounds.

Why else would he try to erase Rustin a second time?

The superintendent needs to remember that he is responsible for the education of all kids, and not just those who were like him when he was growing up.

He does not get to determine their dreams or dictate their choices. It is not given to him to deny children the chance to see images of people like them, nor can he control the future by relentlessly scrubbing away evidence of diversity.

Our society is changing. He should let it change.

Instead, he continues a campaign of exposing so-called pornography without providing evidence, and he brings a wrecking ball to a system that educates 700,000 Oklahomans of all backgrounds. This is all as much by design as is the systematic neglect that has kept our libraries and schools underfunded for generations.

There's a dark agenda here at work, one that undermines our public schools in the name of power, profit and bigotry. I'm thinking people should be much more concerned by the censorship than by the false claims of pornography.

It was never about porn. It was always about inclusion.

To find the Rainbow Reading List, go to glbtrt.ala.org/rainbowbooks/archives/1444.

Rep. John Waldron, a Democrat, represents Tulsa’s District 77 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.