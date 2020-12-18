Rep. Carol Bush: Oklahoma must meet the transit needs of all Oklahomans

Public transit is a fundamental part of the overall transportation system in Oklahoma, critical to those in both urban and rural areas. It connects people to jobs, health care, education, shopping, recreation and services. Research shows that public transit currently impacts the state’s economy by more than $815 million per year.
For people who cannot drive, public transit provides critical mobility and access. For others, public transit provides options — it may be more reliable, more efficient, safer or more affordable than driving.
While 35 transit systems currently operate first-rate service across the state, the policy and financial support those agencies receive is based on needs of Oklahomans assessed in 2003. In total, Oklahoma has failed to plan adequately for a statewide, well-coordinated public transit system that meets the mobility needs of all.
Because of this, I wrote legislation in 2019 to modernize a more efficient and effective public transit system that operates seamlessly statewide within and between rural communities and urban cities. As a part of House Bill 1365, a long-term policy plan was required to be developed jointly by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Transit Association. That task has been completed and earlier this month ODOT and the transit association delivered the Oklahoma Public Transit Policy Plan to the Legislature. Implementation of this 20-year plan will result in the mobility needs of all Oklahomans being met in a safe, affordable, reliable, consistent and coordinated fashion.
The comprehensive, statewide plan outlines the goals, strategies, objectives and priorities to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state in public transit by 2040. Highlights include identification of the existing funding gap based on current and future projected mobility needs, a strategic investment schedule outlining the best use of funds for the next 20 years and an in-depth examination of transit policy, programs and funding options of peer states.
The plan calls for alignment of transit priorities among state agencies, local government and transit systems. It provides transparent accountability by creating five-year milestones to ensure investments are coordinated and improvement targets are met.
It is now incumbent upon lawmakers to start following this roadmap. We need to be certain that policies and programs are aligned, and the funding is provided to ensure that the 2025 milestone is met.
Implementing a statewide mobility management program, with regional coordination, is the first element of the plan that must be implemented as part of developing the resource management tools necessary to move forward. Getting Oklahomans to life-saving medical appointments, work, rehabilitation, food sources and other critical destinations and services is vital. Non-emergency medical transportation under the SoonerRide program must be reformed as identified in the plan to ensure our most vulnerable citizens’ needs are met, and that those needs are met by highly trained public transit operators who fully follow federal Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and drug and alcohol regulations.
From a safety standpoint, we must immediately bring our statewide vehicle fleet into a state of good repair. For too long we have ignored the useful life of our vehicles and have not provided the funding to ensure the fleet operates at a full level of performance. The plan shows that bonding could bring the fleet into good repair and ensure it is maintained into the future.
Transit is the backbone of vibrant urban communities and a lifeline in rural ones. An effective, efficient and safe system of public transit is an important matter of concern statewide, essential to the economic growth of Oklahoma and to the public health, safety and welfare of present and future generations of Oklahomans. Whether you ride or not, public transit benefits us all.
Carol Bush is the Republican state representative from House District 70 that represents the midtown Tulsa area.
Featured video:
Carol Bush is the Republican state representative from House District 70 that represents the midtown Tulsa area.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!