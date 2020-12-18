Rep. Carol Bush: Oklahoma must meet the transit needs of all Oklahomans

Public transit is a fundamental part of the overall transportation system in Oklahoma, critical to those in both urban and rural areas. It connects people to jobs, health care, education, shopping, recreation and services. Research shows that public transit currently impacts the state’s economy by more than $815 million per year.

For people who cannot drive, public transit provides critical mobility and access. For others, public transit provides options — it may be more reliable, more efficient, safer or more affordable than driving.

While 35 transit systems currently operate first-rate service across the state, the policy and financial support those agencies receive is based on needs of Oklahomans assessed in 2003. In total, Oklahoma has failed to plan adequately for a statewide, well-coordinated public transit system that meets the mobility needs of all.