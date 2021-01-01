Ramesh Ponnuru: Give Alex Azar credit for two pre-pandemic actions

Alex Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, has been one of the most effective Cabinet heads in the Donald Trump administration, advancing both its economic and its social agenda.

When the administration made self-defeating moves on health care, as with its support for a dubious lawsuit seeking to kill “Obamacare,” it was over Azar’s objections. Operation Warp Speed, which he helped oversee, has yielded vaccines faster than many people thought possible.

Xavier Becerra, the California attorney general who is President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to replace Azar, will seek to reverse many of Azar’s policies if he is confirmed. That’s life in the system of executive government that the U.S. has stumbled into. In two cases, though, Biden and Becerra would be wise to leave Azar’s handiwork in place.

The first policy concerns insurance coverage for contraception and sterilization. In 2012, Barack Obama’s administration introduced a requirement that most employers provide it. But the courts and Azar have relaxed it.

Biden has said he wants to return to the strong version of the mandate that existed before the Supreme Court’s 2014 decision allowing Hobby Lobby and other companies whose owners object to some of these benefits to opt out. He probably has no way to accomplish that goal.