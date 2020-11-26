Raja’ee Fatihah: A Thanksgivng to remember

My memories of my family coming together in prayer and thanks for the gift of togetherness, ending with a resounding chorus of Ameens and Amens without worry for our religious differences, are sharply contrasted with the Islamophobia that affects the lives of my family, friends and faith community.

The glossed-over fairy tale taught in school is a whitewashed version of a real event that signaled the beginning of the end for so many Native American people, their culture, religion and way of life. These stories are still being written as the country struggles to overcome its deep history of white supremacy, violence and bigotry.

Nevertheless, in this bittersweet moment in my personal history and our nation’s history, I realize I have much to be thankful for. Alongside the hardships of the pandemic are blessings: more time with family, a renewed love for the outdoors, a surge of generosity among strangers and a long overdue appreciation for the often-overlooked people who do the most essential work with little thanks. It has given us a deeper gratitude for the people and relationships that nourish our souls and enrich our lives. Perhaps our smaller Thanksgiving gatherings this year will be less festive, but more intimate; less lavish, but replete with opportunities to appreciate what is most important in times like these.