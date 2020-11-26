Raja’ee Fatihah: A Thanksgivng to remember

Growing up in Tulsa, I always looked forward to Thanksgiving. It was a time for friends and family to come together, regardless of our differences, to share good food and cheer on our favorite football team. It was a time when political and religious affiliation seemed not to matter, when the world stood still and we could all be together as human beings.
Sometimes when I think about Thanksgiving, I can smell my mother’s turkey and cornbread stuffing as if it was sitting right in front of me. I have always looked forward to making memories like these for my children to remember.
This year, 2020, things feel… different.
It’s not just the worldwide pandemic curtailing our family gatherings. It’s not only the tumultuous election season that tested our patience and our faith in our fellow countrymen. It isn’t just the fears for the economy and for our children’s education while the light at the end of the tunnel seems so far away.
As Black Muslim in an interracial relationship, there are so many voices I must silence within me to settle into a place of nostalgic holiday cheer. I must face the burden my biracial children will carry through their lives as they grasp the realities of racism, political hostility and a disease we still do not understand. I feel deep sympathy for my wife, for how being married to a black man in America must weigh heavily on her heart and soul in today’s social environment.
My memories of my family coming together in prayer and thanks for the gift of togetherness, ending with a resounding chorus of Ameens and Amens without worry for our religious differences, are sharply contrasted with the Islamophobia that affects the lives of my family, friends and faith community.
The glossed-over fairy tale taught in school is a whitewashed version of a real event that signaled the beginning of the end for so many Native American people, their culture, religion and way of life. These stories are still being written as the country struggles to overcome its deep history of white supremacy, violence and bigotry.
Nevertheless, in this bittersweet moment in my personal history and our nation’s history, I realize I have much to be thankful for. Alongside the hardships of the pandemic are blessings: more time with family, a renewed love for the outdoors, a surge of generosity among strangers and a long overdue appreciation for the often-overlooked people who do the most essential work with little thanks. It has given us a deeper gratitude for the people and relationships that nourish our souls and enrich our lives. Perhaps our smaller Thanksgiving gatherings this year will be less festive, but more intimate; less lavish, but replete with opportunities to appreciate what is most important in times like these.
My grandmother always said, “accentuate the positive.” What better time than Thanksgiving — and what better year than 2020 — to heed her advice? So I will put a smile on my face, a turkey in the oven, make sure there is a football game on the television and make sure this Thanksgiving is as memorable and worry-free as the ones I remember. How grateful I am to be amongst the believing; dreaming, this holiday, of the peaceful world that we are building together.
Raja’ee Fatihah is a longtime member of the Islamic Society of Tulsa and board vice chair of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Oklahoma.
