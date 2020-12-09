Peggy Simmons: Ice storms are a fact of life in Oklahoma, but PSO is determined to keep the power on

With winter right around the corner and already one major early-season ice storm fresh on our minds, it seems like a good time to share a few thoughts on how PSO prepares, responds and communicates before, during and after a significant weather event hits.
Here in Oklahoma, we are no strangers to extreme weather. It likely comes as no surprise that weather is the No. 1 cause of large-scale power outages. And not just in Oklahoma, but across the country.
While we can’t control when and where a major weather event will occur, we can control our response. That’s why planning and preparation are critical.
At PSO, planning for extreme weather is a year-round effort. It begins with prevention and employing a hybrid approach in the design and maintenance of our electric system to withstand severe weather. This balanced approach to system reliability includes deploying new “self-healing” technologies that isolate problems and reduce response times, managing vegetation to reduce the impact on power lines from wind and storms, “hardening” the system with stronger, more weather-resistant equipment and targeting the burying of power lines in areas where it’s the most overall effective solution to voltage or capacity issues.
It’s the combination of all these things and more that provide the best, most cost-effective solutions for preventing power outages, and reducing the length of outages when they do occur. We know it can be frustrating to be without power, to say the least. This targeted, hybrid approach helps provide solutions to lessen the impacts from ever-changing weather events in Oklahoma.
While the condition of the electric system is an important variable in protecting it from most weather events, a catastrophic ice storm or tornado can still cause major damage and loss of power regardless of its condition. That’s where our emergency response training comes in. It begins with conducting multiple, regularly scheduled storm drills and tabletop exercises. Often, these drills include local, county or even state emergency managers.
Access to thousands of internal line workers who are already familiar with our processes and standards, and who are ready to assist us with both physical and material resources is another critical component to a recovery effort. The American Electric Power family and its 11-state network of utility professionals have aided in Oklahoma’s previous restoration needs and stands ready if needed again. Additionally, we have mutual assistance agreements with a large number of utility workers across the country from which we can call on for extra resources, if needed.
All of those things play a role in planning our response to significant weather events. And when those events occur, all that planning and preparation is put to the test.
For example, when an ice storm is in the forecast or an “historic flood of record” occurs (such as the Memorial Day floods of 2019), mobilizing our mutual assistance plan is critical. By adding to the local workforce in advance of the storm’s arrival, and then continuing to add to that workforce as necessary, helps assure our ability to begin attacking outages from the moment they begin. Securing staging areas and staying on top of a myriad of other logistical needs are additional issues that must be planned and executed just right to manage effectively all the additional workers, which could number in the thousands.
Starting before, and throughout the recovery from a significant weather event, customer communications must be regular and reliable. Working with the news media, providing regular updates on our website, broadcast messages, the use of social media to respond to customer inquiries and providing important information customers need are all part of a strategy designed to keep every customer updated through all means available.
Bottom line, in Oklahoma, ice storms and other significant weather events are just a fact of life. However, with thoughtful planning and preparation, and armed with the right infrastructure and technology, we stand ready to respond quickly and efficiently.
Peggy Simmons is president of Public Service Company of Oklahoma
