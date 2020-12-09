Peggy Simmons: Ice storms are a fact of life in Oklahoma, but PSO is determined to keep the power on

While the condition of the electric system is an important variable in protecting it from most weather events, a catastrophic ice storm or tornado can still cause major damage and loss of power regardless of its condition. That’s where our emergency response training comes in. It begins with conducting multiple, regularly scheduled storm drills and tabletop exercises. Often, these drills include local, county or even state emergency managers.

Access to thousands of internal line workers who are already familiar with our processes and standards, and who are ready to assist us with both physical and material resources is another critical component to a recovery effort. The American Electric Power family and its 11-state network of utility professionals have aided in Oklahoma’s previous restoration needs and stands ready if needed again. Additionally, we have mutual assistance agreements with a large number of utility workers across the country from which we can call on for extra resources, if needed.

All of those things play a role in planning our response to significant weather events. And when those events occur, all that planning and preparation is put to the test.