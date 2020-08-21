The world is complicated and challenging, but we have opportunities to tackle those challenges. Tulsa, for example, has a nearly 11-year life expectancy difference between ZIP codes in north and south Tulsa. This problem is not new. However, the latest protests for #BlackLivesMatter and COVID-19 have made these inequalities more pronounced.
We need to engage with one another to start addressing these problems. A little over a year ago, 40 north Tulsa residents participated in a deliberative dialogue program called Community Voices for Change. Over five weeks, the participants talked about how to address health disparities. Ultimately, three action plans (focused on health care access, youth mentoring and community engagement) were shared at an Action Forum, with the public invited to participate.
The program, advised by community members, did not change the health of north Tulsa. But it did bring people together to start the difficult conversations needed to take the next steps.
Traditional models of fixing problems are broken. People across the country are protesting in the streets for their lives. In our lowest life expectancy areas, residents have been ignored and restricted from having their voices heard or being part of solving the problem. It is hard to come together for change, and sometimes it feels like we only talk and never take action. The old ways of fixing issues have lacked the structure to engage diverse opinions while focusing on intentional action steps.
The solution is to engage in citizen-centered politics, putting our community members in control of the process.
First, Tulsa’s leaders should be intentional and respect people’s time by having specific conversations centered around the issue.
Second, policymakers and experts need to step aside to allow a group of people that represent their community to be present. People are experts in their own lives.
Third, communities should build on good work rather than reinventing systems.
Fourth, everyone should remember that while we need action, solutions will not always be easy.
We won’t always be successful. Public deliberation, done intentionally, is not a program or an event. It is a process of engaging with others.
I believe in the value of being citizen-centered and having dialogues for community problem-solving. I have learned that there is so much untapped talent in our under-resourced and historically underrepresented communities to create positive, sustainable change.
One dialogue participant stated they are never asked, “what can you do?” Those of us who have the power to make decisions must engage all individuals to build trust and to understand how to create change.
If Tulsa leaders look around, they will see people who want to be part of the problem-solving process, if given space and opportunity.
The future is uncertain. Tulsa must offer spaces for civic participation to solve community problems. What would it look like if we focused on the vibrant individuals who make our communities great? It starts with engaging our communities who are ready to tackle our biggest problems.
I call on our city leaders, nonprofits and anyone trying to make a change to be intentional and ensure every person has a voice. Listen to those who have not been heard and commit to helping their cause. By intentionally bringing diverse groups of community stakeholders together to discuss these issues, we can start the journey of creating the vibrant Tulsa we all desire.
Patrick Grayshaw is a graduate research associate in the Center for Public Life at OSU-Tulsa. He is also a fellow for life in the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, a health leadership program that prepares graduate students to address community disparities now and for the long-haul. Through this fellowship and his doctoral studies he has coordinated the Community Voices for Change program and other public deliberation processes using models from Everyday Democracy.
