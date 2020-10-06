Patrice Douglas: The real consequences of anti-pipeline activism

Anti-pipeline activism is not homogenous. In some cases, it is the result of the willful proliferation of misinformation by organizations with specific political agendas. Other times, it is simply the manifestation of not-in-my-backyard resistance that wants to enjoy the benefits of affordable energy and pipelines without having to ever see or hear about their operation. But independent of the origin of the opposition, when infrastructure cases are needlessly adjudicated in the courts there is a risk of long-term economic damage.

The nature of the U.S. legal system is such that precedents established in individual cases can have permanent nationwide consequences. For infrastructure development, a single faulty or politicized ruling, like the one that ordered Dakota Access to close in July after years of safe operations, has the potential to create an impossible standard for future undertakings. Although that order was temporarily reversed on appeal, the fact that it was issued at all will permanently factor into the decisions by investors and companies on whether to pursue or scrap future projects.