Patrice Douglas: The real consequences of anti-pipeline activism

In any other year, the ongoing political and legal battles over the future of American energy infrastructure would be garnering far more media attention than they currently are. But while debates over the permitting of pipelines may not be printed above the fold on a daily basis, their importance has not diminished since they first became a point of national contention.
Projects like the operational but long-disputed Dakota Access, stalled Keystone XL, cancelled Atlantic Coast and the nearly complete Permian Highway Pipeline have been the focus of extraneous legal and political scrutiny, which in some cases has resulted in litigation with significant and detrimental economic consequences. As arguments develop inside and outside the courtroom, a common understanding of what is at stake is imperative to avoid permanent harm to an industry whose well-being is directly attached to the economic health of the country as a whole.
Underlying most anti-pipeline activism is a fundamental misunderstanding of the rigor of the permitting process. Though requirements vary slightly from state to state, all proposals have to undergo extensive scientific review, community consultation and structural evaluation at the local, state and national level. This culminates in an environmental assessment that, as in the case of Dakota Access, can be nearly 1,000 pages in length. Although this process does not entirely eliminate the possibility of future accidents, it does ensure that the degree of risk that approved projects entail is at level far below that of alternative methods of transportation like truck and rail, which are more polluting, costly for roads and bridges and have a greater chance of experiencing disruption.
The reality that pipelines are frequently the best available option has not prevented their continued demonization. Pipeline opponents invent highly improbable disasters as justification for curtailing energy infrastructure development, but the comprehensive economic damage that ensues from frivolous anti-pipeline litigation is not just hypothetical. A recent Consumer Energy Alliance report found that pipeline delays are already causing nearly $14 billion in lost investment, threatening more than 66,000 jobs and sapping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of state tax revenue. Another report found a Dakota Access shutdown alone would lead to the loss of more than 7,000 jobs and $900 million in state tax revenues.
Those figures are liable to grow each passing year, and already they do not take into account the ripple effects of shutdowns and disruptions, which can result in everything from food insecurity to a shortage of affordable energy. In the context of a global pandemic and national economic fragility, these and other side effects of anti-energy activism cannot be dismissed as acceptable costs in the push for a cleaner future. This is especially true given that the widespread adoption of natural gas for power generation, made possible by energy infrastructure expansion and a renewed focus on domestic energy development, has helped to reduce U.S. emissions more effectively and affordably than wind, solar or any other renewable energy source.
Anti-pipeline activism is not homogenous. In some cases, it is the result of the willful proliferation of misinformation by organizations with specific political agendas. Other times, it is simply the manifestation of not-in-my-backyard resistance that wants to enjoy the benefits of affordable energy and pipelines without having to ever see or hear about their operation. But independent of the origin of the opposition, when infrastructure cases are needlessly adjudicated in the courts there is a risk of long-term economic damage.
The nature of the U.S. legal system is such that precedents established in individual cases can have permanent nationwide consequences. For infrastructure development, a single faulty or politicized ruling, like the one that ordered Dakota Access to close in July after years of safe operations, has the potential to create an impossible standard for future undertakings. Although that order was temporarily reversed on appeal, the fact that it was issued at all will permanently factor into the decisions by investors and companies on whether to pursue or scrap future projects.
Understanding the importance of energy infrastructure does not require one to ignore legitimate and nuanced concerns over pipeline construction. To be sure, there are meaningful conversations to be had about the permitting and oversight process for new projects. Pipeline companies and their investors, least of all stakeholders, do not want to see an accident occur. However, the excessive politicization and litigation of the issue by ill-informed environmental reactionaries, who more often than not are immune to the negative economic consequences of their own advocacy, is measurably harmful.
From Texas to Pennsylvania, the development of energy infrastructure has and will continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring the wellbeing of Americans from all states and of all backgrounds. Someone could have no sympathy for energy companies, their employees or even their customers and they should still rationally conclude that building safe and expansive energy infrastructure networks is in the long-term environmental and economic interests of the country.
Patrice Douglas is the former chairman of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. She lives in Edmond.
