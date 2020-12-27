Opinions: Politics and the pandemic dominated the 2020 Tulsa World opinion section

Two topics were on the minds of Tulsa World opinion page writers and readers much of the time last year: politics and the pandemic.
A review of the best read pieces on the Tulsa World online opinion section shows those two topics popped up again and again.
“Today’s Republican party stands for hate and division, racism, bigotry (white supremacy), misogyny, lying and evil corruption,” wrote Johnnie Combs of Collinsville in an Aug. 30 letter to the editor, which was the best read piece of the year for the opinion section online.
The piece went on to say many Republicans were leaving the party behind, a point that Tulsa County Republican Party Chairman Bob Jack would dispute in a Sept. 3 response.
“We stand for freedom, liberty and the rule of law, which President Donald Trump has fought for during the past three years,” Jack wrote. “People are joining the Republican Party, not leaving.”
Letters to the editor were commonly among the most popular items on the Tulsa World opinion page last year. Five of the 10 most read opinion pieces of the year were in the form of letters.
“...(I)f you, as a white person, feel negatively targeted by (Black Lives Matter), imagine centuries of having been actually singled out for your race: a different water fountain, a different school, a different justice system,” Gabrielle Inhofe wrote in her Aug. 9 letter, “End the racist All Lives Matter slogan.” It was the fourth most popular item on the site.
The most popular op/ed column of the year, and the second hottest item on the online opinion page for the year was “I’m a Tulsa emergency physician and conservative, and the Trump rally is a terrible idea” by Tulsa physician Samantha Whiteside.
“It’s not about President Trump,” Whiteside wrote in the July 19 column. “For me, it doesn’t matter if the rally is for a Republican, Democrat or Queen Elizabeth herself. It’s a terrible idea.”
Our Aug. 17 editorial, “Gov. Kevin Stitt prematurely turns away second round of stimulus relief funds,” said Stitt’s comments that the state didn’t need another round of COVID-19 relief was “baffling” with obvious needs in education funding, connectivity and health care.
“Stitt is rightly concerned about keeping an eye on how the money is used, but to say we won’t need more is neither right nor wise,” the highly read editorial concluded.
The pandemic was the topic of our July 4 editorial, “Happy Independence Day, but remember, your right to go without a mask ends at the point we’re sharing the same air.”
“Refusing to wear a mask in crowded public places isn’t a protected political expression,” the editorial said. “It’s a bull-headed act of ignorance, denial and arrogance.”
Our June 15 editorial “This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally” was the 10th most popular opinion piece.
“When the president of the United States visits your city, it should be exciting. We think a Trump visit will be, but for a lot of the wrong reasons, and we can’t welcome it,” the editorial said.
The best read staff column for the year was Editorial Writer Ginnie Graham’s Aug. 27 piece, “During a pandemic, this Tulsa couple erased medical debt for the county.”
It told how Mark and Mona Whitmire wiped out about $28 million in medical debt for 28,321 local families by raising donations and buying discounted medical expenses.
“The Whitmires are making huge, life-changing differences in the lives of complete strangers,” the column concluded. “By doing so, they are making Tulsa County stronger and healthier.”
Here are selected quotes from other well-read opinion pieces from 2020:
“COVID-19 is not a hoax, or overblown or going away soon with herd immunity. People who die of it would not have died but for this disease. No doctors are falsifying charts to say a patient died of COVID-19 if they did not.” — Dr. Joshua Gentges, “COVID-19 is taking so much from us ... needlessly,” Nov. 2.
“I am a no-nonsense person. I believe there is no gray area in law. It’s either right or wrong, legal or illegal, and this is all illegal.” — Frankie Bordwine, Collinsville, Aug. 14 letter, “Black Lives Matter street sign is illegal.”
“(State Question) 805 is not safe for Oklahoma. Facts matter, so here is the truth. Every one of the following offenses, even if committed 100 times, would be treated as though it was the first time.” — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, “SQ 805 isn’t safe, and it isn’t a good choice for Oklahoma,” Nov. 3.
“We don’t have a Tulsa health care system and a Broken Arrow health care system. We have one regional health care system. If portions of the region refuse to do the right thing, it endangers us all.” — Oct. 7 editorial, “Protect the people, Gov. Stitt! State’s COVID-19 numbers are out of control and going the wrong way.”
“There are times when the moral choice is obvious, though it may conflict with political expediency. The current controversy about the ‘street mural’ in Greenwood is one of those times.” — George Kaiser, Sept. 14, “Why the streets of Greenwood are different, and why what we say there matters.”
“When the president recently said that doctors are inflating COVID-19 deaths for money, after seven months of helping strangers die alone and being afraid to hug my family, this finally broke me, and I cried.” — Nov. 8 letter, “The moment that broke a Tulsa ER physician,“ by Dr. Mike Hunihan.
