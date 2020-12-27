Opinions: Politics and the pandemic dominated the 2020 Tulsa World opinion section

“...(I)f you, as a white person, feel negatively targeted by (Black Lives Matter), imagine centuries of having been actually singled out for your race: a different water fountain, a different school, a different justice system,” Gabrielle Inhofe wrote in her Aug. 9 letter, “End the racist All Lives Matter slogan.” It was the fourth most popular item on the site.

The most popular op/ed column of the year, and the second hottest item on the online opinion page for the year was “I’m a Tulsa emergency physician and conservative, and the Trump rally is a terrible idea” by Tulsa physician Samantha Whiteside.

“It’s not about President Trump,” Whiteside wrote in the July 19 column. “For me, it doesn’t matter if the rally is for a Republican, Democrat or Queen Elizabeth herself. It’s a terrible idea.”

Our Aug. 17 editorial, “Gov. Kevin Stitt prematurely turns away second round of stimulus relief funds,” said Stitt’s comments that the state didn’t need another round of COVID-19 relief was “baffling” with obvious needs in education funding, connectivity and health care.