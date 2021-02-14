Opinion: You can make a difference; here's some examples of people who are

On the heels of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and moving into Black History Month and during the month of love — after all, today is Valentine’s Day — I am reminded of the many people working hard to make Tulsa (our home) a better place with small, yet meaningful, gestures.

I have come to realize that not everyone has to be a Martin Luther King or a John Lewis to make a difference in their community.

Even some of the most significant people in the Bible were unnamed, and yet played such vital roles in the work of Our Lord and Savior.

It is my belief that we can all do something. I want to share a few acts of kindness that are making a difference in this community. I have been ever so careful to omit names and concentrate on the wonderful acts.

There is a gentleman at Vernon AME Church that cooks three or four days a week. I was there on one occasion when he prepared breakfast, had a doctor’s appointment that he kept, returned to prepare and serve lunch and never skipped a beat. He and his staff of volunteers and at least one trustee are like poetry in motion (and they prepare a great meal, too). They serve homeless, indigent and underserved people as the honored guests who are coming into their home for a special visit.