Opinion: You can make a difference; here's some examples of people who are

On the heels of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and moving into Black History Month and during the month of love — after all, today is Valentine’s Day — I am reminded of the many people working hard to make Tulsa (our home) a better place with small, yet meaningful, gestures.
I have come to realize that not everyone has to be a Martin Luther King or a John Lewis to make a difference in their community.
Even some of the most significant people in the Bible were unnamed, and yet played such vital roles in the work of Our Lord and Savior.
It is my belief that we can all do something. I want to share a few acts of kindness that are making a difference in this community. I have been ever so careful to omit names and concentrate on the wonderful acts.
There is a gentleman at Vernon AME Church that cooks three or four days a week. I was there on one occasion when he prepared breakfast, had a doctor’s appointment that he kept, returned to prepare and serve lunch and never skipped a beat. He and his staff of volunteers and at least one trustee are like poetry in motion (and they prepare a great meal, too). They serve homeless, indigent and underserved people as the honored guests who are coming into their home for a special visit.
On one visit as a volunteer (and interested observer), the trustee gave us a tour and pointed out the tents in areas around the church, where some of their guests (including children as young as age 2) lived. The pandemic prevents many of us from volunteering in person, but I can assure you that U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed by the workers and volunteers. Volunteers are needed and welcome.
Another notable act of kindness was found at Dove School of Discovery Pantry. These young people have set up a cubby outside of their school with nonperishable food items. Students, parents and members of their community are able to give and take items from this pantry at will — no questions, no judgment. So many individuals and families need a helping hand.
A lady that is celebrating her 90th birthday this month decided that her gift was sending cards. If she knows of someone celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, someone ill, needing sympathy or just needing a boost, she gets her cards and pen and stamps and heads to the mailbox. It’s a not-so-small gesture when you are on the receiving end of these cards. It helps to know that someone cares.
During this “different” year a couple got truly creative in their kindness. The Saturday before Palm Sunday they decided to drive around the metropolitan area, leaving palm branches tied with a beautiful ribbon on many doorsteps. Then during the Christmas holiday, the couple left poinsettias. As a recipient, I can tell you that it warmed my heart.
A gentleman took a course on racial reconciliation through his church diocese called Sacred Ground. He was so moved that he decided he had to do something to connect more with the north Tulsa community. He grew up in Tulsa and said both grandfathers lived here during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. He was eager to learn more and in return, do more.
He leads a men’s group at his church and started the conversation there. That class has led him to conversations with groups in several other states. His local church and the Oklahoma Diocese have given financially to Vernon AME in support of their ministry. For those who are unfamiliar with the church, it is the only standing Black-owned structure from the Historic Black Wall Street era.
I tell you all of this to say that though we are living in a time of much division and uncertainty, we can still make room for love and service to others. Our small contributions can make big differences in our beloved community.
Anne Williams is a community leader and member of many local boards, including the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
