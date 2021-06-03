Opinion: Working to address food insecurity in Tulsa

The pandemic illuminated a longstanding problem in Tulsa: hunger. Our own staff and community suffered during the turmoil and setbacks of 2020, compelling us to find a solution. What began as a short-term fix, has transformed the way we think about addressing food insecurity and bolstering revenue for small business.

Through the generous support of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation board, Mother Road Market implemented a 12-week food subsidy program during the pandemic to address hunger and bolster revenue to merchants. By working with local partners Food on the Move and Growing Together, Mother Road Market donated 24,165 locally made meals to feed our community and generated more than $128,000 in revenue for our merchants.

I am so proud of the contributions we made during a time when Tulsa needed it most. However, our work is not complete. Oklahoma is one of 13 states in the U.S. where food insecurity is higher than the national average. One in four children goes to bed hungry, and one in six is food insecure. A staggering 20% of Tulsa’s children are food insecure. Many Tulsa citizens do not have room in their budget for food because they do not make enough money to afford the basic costs of living.