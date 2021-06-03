Opinion: Working to address food insecurity in Tulsa

The pandemic illuminated a longstanding problem in Tulsa: hunger. Our own staff and community suffered during the turmoil and setbacks of 2020, compelling us to find a solution. What began as a short-term fix, has transformed the way we think about addressing food insecurity and bolstering revenue for small business.
Through the generous support of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation board, Mother Road Market implemented a 12-week food subsidy program during the pandemic to address hunger and bolster revenue to merchants. By working with local partners Food on the Move and Growing Together, Mother Road Market donated 24,165 locally made meals to feed our community and generated more than $128,000 in revenue for our merchants.
I am so proud of the contributions we made during a time when Tulsa needed it most. However, our work is not complete. Oklahoma is one of 13 states in the U.S. where food insecurity is higher than the national average. One in four children goes to bed hungry, and one in six is food insecure. A staggering 20% of Tulsa’s children are food insecure. Many Tulsa citizens do not have room in their budget for food because they do not make enough money to afford the basic costs of living.
Further, women and children face the greatest malnutrition risk. Malnourishment, one of the effects of sustained food insecurity, has long-term impacts such as changes to emotional responses in children, learning disabilities and fertility issues in women. Children who are food insecure are more likely to be in poor health and struggle in school. It is estimated that every $1 invested in tackling undernutrition in low-to-middle income countries yields an average of $18 in socioeconomic return.
Some racial and ethnic groups also experience food insecurity in greater proportion, due largely to structural racism and discrimination. The disparities are also evident in the underlying factors that contribute to food insecurity, namely unemployment and poverty. In 2020, Black individuals likely experienced food insecurity at nearly twice the rate of white individuals. While experts anticipate the food insecurity rate will improve among white individuals in 2021, the food insecurity rate for Black individuals is expected to remain unchanged.
Economic health and food insecurity rates are closely related. The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic had an outsized impact on low-wage workers who face the highest risk of food insecurity. In Oklahoma, the food insecurity rate among adults climbed from 15.1% to 18.6%. Disruptions in food supply and lack of income due to the loss of livelihoods means that households across the globe are facing increased difficulties in accessing nutritious food, making it even harder for the poorer populations to obtain healthful foods.
Food insecurity is absolutely solvable, and it starts with increasing wages and increasing the capacity of the social safety net so that all citizens have the opportunity to afford the basic necessities of life. Long term, it ends with rebuilding the food system to prioritize equitable food security and developing efficient food streams that decrease waste so more people have access to healthy, unprocessed food.
To that end, Mother Road Market has implemented two programs to address these disparities. We ensure our own employees have access to food. A monthly Mother Road Market employee food stipend not only feeds our team; it supports our merchants’ sales goals. We also keep a staff fridge stocked with healthy snacks for our team members to eat on the go or take home to their families. Most importantly, we recently introduced a livable wage that pays 79% to 134% above Oklahoma’s minimum wage.
The foundation is also expanding its focus on food insecurity by launching a new grant program for hunger-free initiatives that support local food businesses in the Tulsa Market District. By working across sectors, we are driving economic activity in our neighborhood while impacting pride of place and community attachment and decreasing food insecurity in our community!
We are eager to work with community partners that share our unwavering commitment to support entrepreneurs, address income and food disparities and develop programs that make Tulsa the best place to live and work.
Elizabeth Frame Ellison is the president and CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and Mother Road Market.
