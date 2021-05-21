Opinion: Words count -- American Indian, Indigenous, Native American, or…?

The term Indigenous is very broad and has the capacity to encompass all the millions of people who originally inhabited this land as well as those of other lands. In that sense, it is a far more inclusive term than Indian or even American Indian.

Native can also be used to describe the original inhabitants of this land; however, the emergence of “Native American” is a bit more challenging.

First, the term Native American was popularized in the mid-20th century as an attempt by white and other non-Native people to “free” Native people from the negative connotations of previous terms such as Indian, give them a place in the larger American civil rights movement as it was unfolding and push for their rights as American citizens.

This term change is a classic example of doing “for” Native people rather than “with” their consultation and agreement; thus, the term does not resonate well with all or even many Native people.