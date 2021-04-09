Opinion: Women’s chess tournaments actively contributes to systematic discrimination against women

In a society filled with increasing equality between the sexes, why do women’s chess tournaments, a by-product of the olden days when sexism ran rampant, still exist?
Most physical sports separate men and women because men have 40% more upper body strength and 33% more leg strength than women. But, men and women have virtually no intellectual differences yet the vast majority of chess tournaments hold mixed-gender categories and female categories.
Data gathered from Fédération Internationale des Échecs shows only 15% of registered chess players are female. Thus, proponents of women’s chess point out that we need women’s chess to encourage female participation in a male-dominated sport.
The opposite is true. As Hana Schank explains, she quit chess because of the female-negative atmosphere. The vast majority of male players she played believed women were weaker at chess than men. This atmosphere is only enlarged by women’s chess tournaments, which subconsciously teach kids from a young age that males must be better at chess which is why women’s chess tournaments exist.
There are also some proponents of women’s chess tournaments who believe that women are just worse at chess. They point to a series of highly debatable essays by Richard Lynn for the “Nature” magazine, in which he proclaimed that “after adolescence men are smarter than women.”
His main piece of evidence came from a review of IQ Tests in which men consistently scored two to five points higher than women. Although his studies were certainly interesting, Lynn’s findings were widely disputed. A five- point difference in IQ can relate to a variety of variables that were not taken into account during this analysis.
Lynn’s findings were largely discarded by the scientific community.
The number of female chess grandmasters is even more shocking: 1%. Digging deeper into these numbers shows that they are not that surprising. In a world where women are constantly being treated as intellectually debilitated and told by the existence of women’s chess tournaments that they are unable of competing on the same level as men, it is not surprising that only a small number of women managed to rise to the top.
In the words of Grandmaster Sam Shankland, “For women to actually make marks in the chess world, we need to have some women really get toward the top. For that to happen, they need to jump through all the same hoops men do, because if they just get free cookies now and then, they’re not going to have as much incentive to improve.”
The two highest-ranking female chess players of all time stubbornly refused to play in women’s chess tournaments. Judit Polgar, the strongest female chess player of all time and who reached eighth on the mixed-gender chess ladder, never played women’s chess tournaments. She believed that “women can be as good as male chess players but only if they hold themselves up to that standard.”
Hou Yifan (the world’s current No. 1 female chess player) also refuses to play in any women’s chess tournaments.
These players succeeded because they refused to fall into the trap of women chess tournaments and rose to fame through the harder mixed-gender tournaments.
As Colin Powell once said, “Success is the result of perfection, hard work and learning from failure.” Women’s chess tournaments don’t offer women the ability to improve themselves but rather treat females as intellectually inferior to men. They decrease female participation in the sport by subtly suggesting that women aren’t capable of competing on the same level as men.
Aditya Sourabh Oswal, 13, is an avid chess player and Frisco, Texas, middle school student. Until recently, he lived in Tulsa.
