Opinion: Women’s chess tournaments actively contributes to systematic discrimination against women

His main piece of evidence came from a review of IQ Tests in which men consistently scored two to five points higher than women. Although his studies were certainly interesting, Lynn’s findings were widely disputed. A five- point difference in IQ can relate to a variety of variables that were not taken into account during this analysis.

Lynn’s findings were largely discarded by the scientific community.

The number of female chess grandmasters is even more shocking: 1%. Digging deeper into these numbers shows that they are not that surprising. In a world where women are constantly being treated as intellectually debilitated and told by the existence of women’s chess tournaments that they are unable of competing on the same level as men, it is not surprising that only a small number of women managed to rise to the top.

In the words of Grandmaster Sam Shankland, “For women to actually make marks in the chess world, we need to have some women really get toward the top. For that to happen, they need to jump through all the same hoops men do, because if they just get free cookies now and then, they’re not going to have as much incentive to improve.”