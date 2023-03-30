I attended my first Oklahoma cockfight in the 1980s at the invitation of a fellow Oklahoma State University student whose father owned a cockfighting pit near Chickasha.

It was at a corrugated metal complex that was well-hidden from the road but had a parking lot for dozens of cars. Inside, we found a crowd of mostly men and several children seated on bleachers surrounding a dirt pit. There was even a snack shop.

I hadn’t given much thought to what I was going to be witnessing. But when two men holding roosters entered the pit and started shoving the birds' faces together and trying to get them agitated, they had my attention.

I noticed that the birds had long, razor-sharp blades tied to their legs. When the agitated birds were put on the dirt floor and shoved at each other, the men backed away.

The roosters started slashing at each other with the blades, and blood and feathers started flying. People in the stands, including children, started waving cash and shouting out bets.

When one bird staggered, its owner would pick it up, lick blood from its beak and blow into its mouth to try to revive it. Then, it was returned to the fight. The carnage continued until one bird collapsed.

I was appalled. At this point, I remembered I had a camera in my pocket. I naively brought it out to take pictures of what I was seeing.

It wasn’t five seconds before I was lifted out of my front row seat by my collar and taken to the office. The owner destroyed my film and gave me a lecture on the connection between the “sport of kings” and Jesus and no pictures, ever. My tour was over.

In the parking lot on the way to my car, I spotted a teenager holding a losing bird in his hands. One of its eyes was hanging out, and it was bloody. He angrily threw it onto a pile of dead birds with a “thwap.”

I continued to attend cockfights in Bristow, Cleveland and Collinsville over the years so I could be a witness to this strange blood sport. The nature of the fights, or “derbies,” has changed.

There’s more talk of dog fighting and drugs to be overheard. There are now a lot of visitors from Mexico and other countries where cockfighting is legal. Most of them go home with $700 fighting roosters in cardboard boxes they smuggle across the border or ship via California.

The people involved in cockfighting in Oklahoma are not the innocent chicken farmers that the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission (the cockfighters’ political action committee) claims they are.

There is a reason the FBI includes cockfighting in their National Incident Based Reporting System as a "Crime Against Society." The FBI obviously recognizes that cockfighting is an intentional, organized criminal enterprise with other associated very serious criminal activity in addition to animal cruelty.

I can attest to that.

Kevin Chambers is a Tulsa resident and retired U.S. diplomat who started a Facebook page called the Oklahoma Humane Forum, a news exchange about the humane treatment of animals in Oklahoma. Twitter at @OkHumaneForum.

Editor's Note: In 2002, Oklahoma voters banned the blood sport by approving State Question 687. House Bill 2530 would allow counties to vote on lowering the penalties for violations from felonies to misdemeanors. It passed the House 51-42 and is pending in the Senate. Cockfighting is illegal in all states and U.S. territories, and it is a federal crime to export fighting birds.