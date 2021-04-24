Opinion: Why women can — and must — be an essential part of the pursuit of liberty and justice

A mother, Bush Institute Liberty and Leadership Scholar, and former political prisoner, Phyoe Phyoe Aung regularly risks her freedom in support of education, civic engagement, and human rights. Following Burma’s military coup, her entire family demonstrated with hands raised in the “Hunger Games” salute in protest of the takeover.

A decade after risking her safety in the pursuit of democracy and human dignity in Tunisia, Aya Chebbi is a global advocate fighting for youth empowerment, gender equity and human rights. She was the African Union’s first Special Envoy on Youth and has continuously worked to grow the Pan-African movement and intergenerational dialogue to advance inclusion, peace and prosperity across the continent.

These women have been critical catalysts for freedom. So something seems off when women like them are significantly and consistently underrepresented when it comes time to formally lead — even in stalwart democracies.

Worldwide, just 25% of parliamentarians are women. National legislatures in the leading industrial nations, the mature, high-income democracies of the so-called G-7, don’t crack 40%. Nearly half have never had a female head of state or government, and only one is currently led by a woman.