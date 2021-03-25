Opinion: When you make Dad a laughingstock, you end up with fatherless families ... and a lot of problems

Having the privilege of listening to the experiences of hundreds of men fighting in the court system for the rights to see their children, I wonder, what happened to seeing people as equally valuable? What happened to seeing both parents as necessary?
I suspect a redefining of fatherhood that started in popular entertainment and built throughout society has devalued the role of men in today's families and caused a cascade of problems a result.
Compare today's entertainment to times past. One thing is abundantly clear: The roll of fatherhood has changed.
When shows like "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Good Times" aired, the fathers were consistently depicted as adding value to the family. They showcased core values: hard work, integrity, honor and accountability both to his equal partner, the mother, as well as grandparents and children.
In the late 80s and 90s, the father figure gradually began shifting toward incompetence. In shows like "Married With Children" and "Family Guy," fathers do not have the mental capacity to take care of themselves, let alone their families.
In today’s entertainment we consistently see laughable image of fathers. The relevance of a father’s role has been lost over time.
Without cultural images of respect for the integral position of a father today, the relevance of their impact on the family disappears. The nuclear family, defined as a group of people who are united by ties of partnership and parenthood, becomes archaic and insignificant.
So what is the result of this new fabricated system?
I liken it to “the butterfly effect,” the social theory that a small change in a system can cause huge consequences in the future.
Portraying the father figure as an imbecile was a rock dropped into the ocean of American entertainment. After 40 years, the ripple it created has produced massive waves of rebellion, disrespect and division against the unified family we all claim to be fighting for.
Fathers are left with a sense of hopelessness; mothers are playing both parental roles, and children are caught in the middle feeling devalued within a broken system.
You cannot remove or rewrite the role of a father without the consequence of compromising the integrity of the very familial foundation you are trying to preserve — in entertainment or reality.
The U.S. Census Bureau defines family as consisting of two or more people related by birth, marriage or adoption residing in the same housing unit. This definition does not fully reflect the diversity and complex intricacies of families today, however the values of respect, love and the pursuit of happiness are still alive and well in any version of family you exist within.
Valuing each member of your family is a vital part of a successful family unit. It is exponentially more difficult to care about your neighbor when you don’t even value the people in your own family.
There is a beautiful meme I've seen that captures bringing people of different political ideologies together: Don’t you realize the left wing and the right wing are both parts of the same bird?
I ask, “Don’t you recognize the mother and the father are parent of the same child?
Marquess Dennis is executive director of Birthright Living Legacy Inc., a business development/account representative for Maennche marketing vCMO and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
