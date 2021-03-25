Opinion: When you make Dad a laughingstock, you end up with fatherless families ... and a lot of problems

So what is the result of this new fabricated system?

I liken it to “the butterfly effect,” the social theory that a small change in a system can cause huge consequences in the future.

Portraying the father figure as an imbecile was a rock dropped into the ocean of American entertainment. After 40 years, the ripple it created has produced massive waves of rebellion, disrespect and division against the unified family we all claim to be fighting for.

Fathers are left with a sense of hopelessness; mothers are playing both parental roles, and children are caught in the middle feeling devalued within a broken system.

You cannot remove or rewrite the role of a father without the consequence of compromising the integrity of the very familial foundation you are trying to preserve — in entertainment or reality.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines family as consisting of two or more people related by birth, marriage or adoption residing in the same housing unit. This definition does not fully reflect the diversity and complex intricacies of families today, however the values of respect, love and the pursuit of happiness are still alive and well in any version of family you exist within.