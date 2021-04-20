Opinion: What's the best was to regulate legal marijuana? The free market

Now, some might feel that such policing is nevertheless appropriate. Given concerns about consumer protection, I agree there’s a need for inventory tracking. But it is hardly the case that seed-to-sale systems can make a relevant dent in the black market. If that were so, then both before and after 788, we would not have vast quantities of cannabis shipped to Oklahoma from states with seed-to-sale systems already in use.

To further illustrate the shortcomings of METRC-type systems, consider the following scenario. A local grower has an arrangement with a grower in Oregon to purchase 500 pounds of cannabis at one-third of the cost of local production. They then buy 500 radio frequency identification tags, one for each pound-yielding plant. But, rather than put any seeds in the ground, they instead register the 500 identification devices, toss them into a drawer for four months, and then when the delivery from Oregon arrives, they register the identification devices as harvested.

Here’s another scenario. A local grower has a contact in Texas who will pay three time more for their crop than what they could get for it here. So, when they harvest their 500 plants, they under-report the yield by, say, 50%. Rather than averaging 1lb of usable flower per plant, they report 8oz and have the rest trucked to Texas.