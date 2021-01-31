Opinion: What I realized about giving while talking to my mother about a retirement budget

My mother and stepfather have given generously of their skills and friendship through the years. I have lost count of the friends they have mentored, families they have helped move or the neighbors they have seen to during sickness or tragedy. I am humbled and grateful to have parents who modeled what real living is all about. Perhaps the sudden transition to budget-consciousness has caused them to lose sight of all the ways they can give. They bring so much more to the table than their pocketbooks.

Much attention is piled on large donors and large donations, but it is the kind and consistent hearts of people like my parents who do the secret work of raising up dreams and dreamers. In the coming year, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and I will cochair the annual Tulsa Area United Way giving campaign and ask, yes, for monetary contributions. But we’ll also ask for gifts of the heart — large and small, seen and unseen. Our 59 local partner agencies need our help. Giving to the United Way through your employer or through Retire United is a great way to make a lasting impact. Collectively pooling our individual generosity enables us to solve bigger problems, together.