Opinion: What I realized about giving while talking to my mother about a retirement budget

It was a call I had been hoping for and, strangely, a call I had been dreading.
After postponing their retirement well beyond the traditional age 65, my mother and stepfather were launching into their retirement years and asking their number-crunching son for budgeting advice.
Of course, I would love to help them devise a budget. Likewise, I am saddened they must make the transition to the world of fixed income. No one wants to be in the position of telling their dear mother, “No, you can no longer afford that.” This, after all, is the woman who cleaned toilets in other peoples’ houses to help me earn a college degree.
Shortly, we were on to the predictable discussions of monthly utility expenses and auto repairs. But there were other, more emotionally fraught topics like retirement goals of travel and hobbies. My mother asked if it was better to spend their hard-earned savings on personally held goals or to take a more frugal approach so as not to be a burden at end of life? Finally, she sighed and said, “If only we knew how much longer we have!”
I am happy to help them plot out a budget and to review their checking register, but less prepared to help them navigate the question of retirement priorities. They have lived most of their adult lives as God-fearing and generous people. It is no surprise that they continue to embrace the Bible-based wisdom of being willing and cheerful givers. It pains them to think of giving in a way more in tune with living on a fixed income. It amazes me to realize they are concerned that retirement might mean they cannot continue to give enough!
My mother and stepfather have given generously of their skills and friendship through the years. I have lost count of the friends they have mentored, families they have helped move or the neighbors they have seen to during sickness or tragedy. I am humbled and grateful to have parents who modeled what real living is all about. Perhaps the sudden transition to budget-consciousness has caused them to lose sight of all the ways they can give. They bring so much more to the table than their pocketbooks.
Much attention is piled on large donors and large donations, but it is the kind and consistent hearts of people like my parents who do the secret work of raising up dreams and dreamers. In the coming year, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and I will cochair the annual Tulsa Area United Way giving campaign and ask, yes, for monetary contributions. But we’ll also ask for gifts of the heart — large and small, seen and unseen. Our 59 local partner agencies need our help. Giving to the United Way through your employer or through Retire United is a great way to make a lasting impact. Collectively pooling our individual generosity enables us to solve bigger problems, together.
In the coming years I will continue to have those precious conversations with my parents about the choices they make as they welcome this new season in their lives. I might not be able to answer my mother’s question about how much time we might have, but I do know that it takes all of us using our time wisely to grow our community. I am confident my parents will find a way to continue giving regardless of their monetary resources.
Whatever the need, find someone you can help or a cause to get behind. Offer your talents, resources or influence to make a positive impact. There are many local charities, churches, schools and youth programs that can use your help.
May all of us richly hold these opportunities to invest our time, talent and treasure.
Tim Lyons is president and CEO of TTCU Federal Credit Union and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Community Advisory Board columns appear in this space most weeks.
