Opinion: What COVID teaches us about reparations and community responsibility

The city of Tulsa’s recent passage of the Greenwood resolution has revived talk of reparations and brought with it the go-to cries of genocides’ beneficiaries the world over: “I didn’t have anything to do with that, why should I pay for it?” “I’ve never oppressed anyone, how is this my fault?” “It’s time to move on.”
Of course, all this flows from the simple impulse to deny responsibility for anything that might make oneself uncomfortable. But that we are so quick to decry the notion of community responsibility for something as profound and far reaching as the attempted eradication of part of our community rings hollow; especially given how quickly calls for justice against China for COVID come from the same mouths.
With all the excitement surrounding the centennial remembrance, it was easy to miss the news that President Joe Biden had ordered a reopening of the investigation into the origins of SARS-CoV-2. The goal of the investigation is to determine whether the virus initially migrated into humans from natural sources, or if it somehow escaped from a laboratory in China.
A result showing that this epoch-defining disease entered human populations after escaping from a lab would certainly be an historic bit of news. But one can’t help ask “so what?” What difference would it make?
The obvious answer is that it means that the communities who were victims of the disease would have a moral, or even legal, claim to demand that the Chinese government be held accountable for the damage. This, despite the fact that it’s not particularly likely that the Chinese government, much less all of China, is directly responsible. If SARS-CoV-2 originated from somewhere other than a nasty old bat in a wet market, it was in all likelihood the most unthinking and mundane of slip-ups: an unseen hole in a mask, a vial exposed for longer than it should have been, etc.
Nevertheless, should it turn out that this world-altering episode started in a Chinese laboratory, it becomes hard to see how the government that created the conditions allowing it to happen and, in however attenuated a way, contributed to the spread, shouldn’t be held accountable for it. And if we can understand how a nation of over a billion people could be responsible for the negligence in a single laboratory, then how hard can it be for us to imagine that we could be responsible for a genocidal attack in our own community?
Though a world apart, the two are not so different. The damage from COVID is just as irrevocable: nothing we can do will recover the nearly 4 million dead and some $28 trillion in economic loss. The damage from the Greenwood massacre is just as on-going: one need look no farther than our community’s grotesque and persistent racial inequalities. Our willingness to acknowledge community responsibility in the case of COVID, should make it clear that we all understand why reparations for Greenwood are justified, the opponents just don’t want to do it.
Christiaan Mitchell is a Tulsa attorney.
