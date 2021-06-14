Opinion: What COVID teaches us about reparations and community responsibility

The city of Tulsa’s recent passage of the Greenwood resolution has revived talk of reparations and brought with it the go-to cries of genocides’ beneficiaries the world over: “I didn’t have anything to do with that, why should I pay for it?” “I’ve never oppressed anyone, how is this my fault?” “It’s time to move on.”

Of course, all this flows from the simple impulse to deny responsibility for anything that might make oneself uncomfortable. But that we are so quick to decry the notion of community responsibility for something as profound and far reaching as the attempted eradication of part of our community rings hollow; especially given how quickly calls for justice against China for COVID come from the same mouths.

With all the excitement surrounding the centennial remembrance, it was easy to miss the news that President Joe Biden had ordered a reopening of the investigation into the origins of SARS-CoV-2. The goal of the investigation is to determine whether the virus initially migrated into humans from natural sources, or if it somehow escaped from a laboratory in China.

A result showing that this epoch-defining disease entered human populations after escaping from a lab would certainly be an historic bit of news. But one can’t help ask “so what?” What difference would it make?