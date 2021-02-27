Opinion: What and OSU professor says we need to do to tackle COVID-19 immunity issues as the disease mutates

Sound familiar? The vaccines are safe and remain effective. Even with some reduced efficacy, these vaccines will play a key role in ending the pandemic. It’s not as easy as you may think for a virus to bypass completely the protection we get from vaccination. At the end of the day, the emergence of variants does not change much for us and adding more worry to our lives is not helpful. We must remain vigilant. We need to focus on what we can control in our own lives to slow the spread of COVID-19. Don’t ease up now. We have made so much progress — let’s not move backwards.