Opinion: We’re stronger as a country when more people vote

To be sure, there are still plenty of people who are barred from voting by state laws. Some states don’t let convicted felons vote; many states deny the vote to people with psychiatric disabilities, and sometimes, poll workers impose their own competency standards, regardless of what the law says. Most states impose a residency requirement — often, you have to have lived there at least 30 days — and though all states allow homeless people to vote, sometimes they have trouble meeting the registration requirements.

These days, the battles tend to revolve less explicitly around who should be able to vote and more around ease of voting. There is a strong argument to be made that this is just a different way of restricting the vote: Democrats made effective use of absentee ballots in the 2020 elections, for instance, so Republican legislatures have imposed limits on their use for next time — though there are states, like Florida, where absentees were a prime GOP electoral tool in earlier elections.