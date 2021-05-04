Opinion: We need a holistic approach to rebuild Tulsa's economy

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oklahoma in the spring of 2020, we couldn’t have known the toll it would take on Oklahomans, our economy and our Tulsa businesses.

It was devastating to watch our neighbors shut down their storefronts and to see our friends and family members lose their jobs.

Now, over a year since the pandemic began, how does our state, and Tulsa, come together to build and foster an even stronger economy?

Our state is leading the way with a multifaceted approach to recover and build our economy stronger than before — one that helps Tulsans and businesses with short-term support, but also provides tools to succeed in the long term. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is playing a key role in this effort — placing additional emphasis on re-employment initiatives and programs. To assist those in the Tulsa area who are looking for employment and businesses who are looking for employees, the agency is hosting career fairs across Oklahoma this May, with two at Tulsa Expo Center Thursday and Friday. The event is funded with federal CARES Act money approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In March, 2020, the OESC saw a 1,000% increase in claims compared to January and February. In April, 2020, Tulsa’s unemployment rate reached 15.1%, with nearly 70,000 Tulsans on unemployment benefits.