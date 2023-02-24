Turn off that phone. Shut down your computer. Look up, out.

There, Route 66 is calling us to remember the older days, the slower days. Days when we would grab our girl and friends and just drive.

Destination unknown. Only the road knew where it would lead us if we kept driving into the horizon. We welcomed the freedom, excitement and rush of new adventures.

That’s the feeling we hope to evoke with the AAA Route 66 Road Fest on June 23-25 at the SageNet Center in Expo Square in Tulsa. AAA has seen a resurgence of road trips, people wanting to get on the road and see America and that’s what the route still stands for today.

It is absolutely a slice of Americana. We want the road fest to be a destination for people across Tulsa, Oklahoma, the country and the world.

AAA has been in existence for over 100 years. Likewise, Route 66 will turn 100 in 2026.

For decades, both have supported and celebrated mobility, the use of the automobile, road trips, family vacations, hotels, restaurants and local economies.

Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell says events like the road fest helped the state hit an all-time record in direct visitor spending topping $10.1 billion in 2021. The event’s impact will only grow as the nation celebrates the centennial right here in Tulsa.

There’s more that ties in AAA with Route 66. Tulsan Cyrus Avery, considered the founding father of Route 66, was on the original board of directors of the Automobile Club of Oklahoma, AAA Oklahoma today, in 1920.

So, what better state than Oklahoma, and what better city than Tulsa to host the Route 66 Road Fest? After all, the most famous road in the entire world has more miles of it in Oklahoma (400) than in any other state.

As a nation, we'll celebrate the Route 66 centennial in three years with Oklahoma at the epicenter of that celebration. The road fest is designed to recognize the great history and nostalgia of Route 66 and its future.

The festival will have something for everyone. A huge classic car show, virtual reality, a Pinewood Derby, family activities, putt-putt golf, vintage RVs, and a one-of-a-kind immersive, interactive exhibit called The Journey that takes you through the decades into the future of mobility.

These exhibits will give you the chance to see some of the most iconic sights from the highway, and learn more about its history and culture. There will also be a variety of vendor booths and unique activities for kids and families, packed with fun and entertainment.

We’ve made the AAA Route 66 Road Fest affordable so that everyone can attend. Admission is free for children 12 and younger. We also have big discounts for AAA members, seniors and military service members.

Another goal of the road fest is to create a unique annual travel destination, one we hope will build on the recent resurgence of the American Road Trip and draw people from all over the region to travel Route 66 and visit Tulsa and see our great state of Oklahoma.

It’s a chance to slow down, spend time with family and friends, and answer the call of the road. To learn more, please visit www.Route66RoadFest.com.

Jared Peterson is the executive vice president of AAA Oklahoma.