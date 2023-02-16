In October, Gov. Kevin Stitt railed against ESG standards as being "anti-American." Elon Musk recently tweeted to his 126 million followers that “the S in ESG stands for Satanic.” Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida have pulled more than a combined $3 billion from BlackRock funds, all citing their social and fossil fuel policies.

Our neighbors to the south have ordered Texas state agencies to divest from a list of specific funds that promote ESG practices. Last week, Virginia governor and former private equity executive Glenn Youngkin said that ESG has now become a punitive measure.

Musk’s definition notwithstanding, the letters in ESG stand for "environmental, social and corporate governance." Our governor is clearly not alone in his opposition toward ESG, despite broad application of a term with little definition.

Odds are you’ve heard the term ESG before, but does anyone agree on what it means?

The original purpose of ESG was to account for risks investors didn’t think were being priced into the market. These traditional ESG theories still held that good investing includes maximizing profit. Their logic was that climate uncertainty might be a long-term risk to companies whose profits rely on fossil fuels.

If any company — but particularly companies in the energy sector — overlooked this risk, such an oversight should be worthy of investor concern and potential divestment.

Whether you agree with this theory or not, it is clearly apolitical. This kind of investor needn’t have any kind of ideological loyalty to one kind of business over another whatsoever. So to call this kind of investing strategy anti-American is to misunderstand how financial markets operate.

The second type of ESG proponent is far less traditional and more recent. Their argument is not necessarily that fossil fuels, racism, diversity of employees and other related concerns are factors directly correlated with a company’s profits and subsequent share price but that as a society we ought to care about those things.

To complicate things further, some ESG proponents do think this is true. The argument here is that having more diversity in making some business decision might decrease risk. All the more reason for this to be a confusing term.

Otherwise, this kind of investor thinks the purpose of one’s investment is not just to maximize profit. The essential focus is on choosing "good" or "virtuous" companies to invest in.

That might sound un-American, but as Americans we’ve actually done this sort of thing before.

People can engage in virtue-focused market behavior for a variety of reasons. Individual shoppers do this when they buy a book at a local bookstore, even if it’s cheaper on Amazon, to support a local business.

As a country, we do this when restricting imported products created by forced labor. We don’t do this because it maximizes profit, but because we think slavery is bad.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that institutions would create investment vehicles that do this. It's not because BlackRock executives are bleeding-heart liberals but rather that they think there will be customer interest. And the practice of identifying a niche and satisfying it via capitalism is certainly an American value.

Even if disagreeing with both interpretations of ESG, it’s a mistake to conflate the two.

House Bill 1947 proposes we make illegal any “economic boycotts” to fossil fuel and related companies. This legislation is just a different kind of virtue investing, but one with a different idea of what is "good."

In taking such a strong stance against ESG as a concept, we ultimately risk doing the same thing from the opposite side: investing in oil companies solely because they’re involved in oil.

An energy company that goes bankrupt would still be a bad investment, as would an oil firm engaged in outright fraud. They’re not bad investments because they produce fossil fuels, but for other financially legitimate reasons.

Successful investors will economically boycott companies that are run poorly in any industry. That traditional financial wisdom is at risk of being demonized because of this politically-laden term.

Where do we go from here?

Our problem as citizens, investors and legislators is that we don’t have a consistent definition of what we mean by "ESG" and what we want the outcome of an "ESG investment strategy" to be. Until we do so, we’re liable only to further confuse and alienate each other.

Any legislation that doesn’t differentiate between interpretations of the term ESG risks being anti-American by issuing authoritarian limitations on the fiduciary capabilities of private firms.

Violet Victoria is a philosophy doctorate candidate and instructor of business ethics at the University of Oklahoma and former analyst at Goldman Sachs.