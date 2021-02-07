Opinion: Turning what we have learned during this pandemic into action

This academic year has been a nonstop roller coaster for our schools, our students and their families, and our communities.
The evolving and ever-changing environment led to near constant disruption for everyone. And COVID-19 has led to ongoing debates around topics like in-person versus remote learning, technology accessibility and whether to mask or not. Hopefully, some degree of normalcy is on the horizon as vaccines make their way across Green Country.
I have to admit that COVID-19, and it’s impact on education, is personal for me. My wife is an Oklahoma public school teacher. I see her working countless hours with the singular mission of finding ways for her students to connect and absorb content that under normal circumstances would be rather straightforward to learn. This includes working late evenings and every weekend to revise and build lesson plans at a frenetic pace. And I know she isn’t alone.
Apart from your personal position on the topic, data shows that students struggle with remote learning. Studies across the country are revealing the number of students failing at least one class is increasing anywhere from 30% to 80% with large disparities between various socioeconomic, racial and geographic factors. Despite this, remote learning is our current reality and will likely only increase in the future. So it is in our best interest to work together to figure out how to be as effective as we can.
The upside is students are learning an entirely new skill set. For starters, they are realizing the use of technology for social media and gaming is far different than using it in a learning environment. And that isn’t the only thing that is different. Virtual dynamics are different than classroom dynamics. And this can be stressful.
Parents also find themselves navigating new waters. Some parents, based on their job function or their employer, are able to perform their work remotely. Struggling to balance work (or find work) and somehow also act as an education coach is an entirely new challenge for many. At Hilti, when it was possible based on a team member’s role, we pivoted to new policies providing flexibility, and recently further empowered our team leaders to use their best judgment in meeting the unique needs of their team members. Even with that added flexibility, we understand that these parents are working to find their way during an unprecedented time.
The final impact of these challenges on the long-term future of education is not yet clear. I believe, however, the opportunity is here for us to reflect thoughtfully in the coming year. This is a chance to look forward and adapt our education strategy. I don’t know what that would ultimately look like but believe that there are learnings from this pandemic which can benefit not just K-12, but also higher learning and continuing education programs. And we have a great place to start. We have all learned so much these last few months.
Tackling a topic as broad as education is complicated. And if I have learned anything, it is that good strategy work takes time. And while we need to maintain focus on the task at hand, it is a great time to prioritize and commit ourselves to the task in the near future.
Right now, I just want to thank all our teachers, parents and students for showing up each day and doing the best they can.
Featured video:
Karl Neumaier is chief operating officer for HILTI North America and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.