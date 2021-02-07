Opinion: Turning what we have learned during this pandemic into action

The upside is students are learning an entirely new skill set. For starters, they are realizing the use of technology for social media and gaming is far different than using it in a learning environment. And that isn’t the only thing that is different. Virtual dynamics are different than classroom dynamics. And this can be stressful.

Parents also find themselves navigating new waters. Some parents, based on their job function or their employer, are able to perform their work remotely. Struggling to balance work (or find work) and somehow also act as an education coach is an entirely new challenge for many. At Hilti, when it was possible based on a team member’s role, we pivoted to new policies providing flexibility, and recently further empowered our team leaders to use their best judgment in meeting the unique needs of their team members. Even with that added flexibility, we understand that these parents are working to find their way during an unprecedented time.