Tulsa doesn’t rank well in health equity, but an ongoing national spotlight is creating an opportunity to make sweeping change.

Every year, the City of Tulsa publishes the Tulsa Equality Indicators report, which examines inequalities preventing some Tulsans from thriving. The report outlines 28 indicators from six themes: housing, education, services, economic opportunity, justice and public health. In March, the fifth Tulsa Equality Indicators report was released, revealing an equality score for 2022 at just 43 out of 100.

Although this is the highest score Tulsa has achieved, we continue to have a failing grade. The total score was certainly negatively impacted by several public health indicators with low marks, such as cardiovascular disease mortality and infant mortality by race, life expectancy by geography, and food deserts by geography. Health equity is defined as everyone having a fair and just opportunity to attain their highest level of health.

Despite these low measures of health equity, Tulsa is primed to become a health equity hub. Organizations, both local and national, see this potential, and we must leverage the momentum that is being created.

In 2022, the global nonprofit Aspen Institute (with a mission of “Doing the most good for the greatest number of people") welcomed its inaugural class of Tulsa Healthy Communities Fellows. The fellowship provides personal and professional development for individuals working to improve the health of marginalized people in their community. The national fellowship has existed for several years, but this Tulsa group was the first city-based cohort.

This past week, Aspen Institute leadership was in Tulsa to discuss issues of equity with community leaders. Last month, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology held its annual SOLVE US Equity Summit right here in Tulsa.

In May, the U.S. Public Health Service will host its annual conference in Tulsa. In June, Juno Medical, a health care startup that originated in Harlem, New York, which aims to build an inclusive health care system for everyone, will be opening the first health care center in Tulsa's Greenwood District in decades.

Local organizations are also prioritizing health equity.

On April 13-14, the Be Well Community Development Corporation and Tulsa County Health Department hosted the "Blood at the Roots" conference at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa. This conference attracted local and national health equity champions to share best practices. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson — esteemed author, professor and television commentator — was one of several keynote speakers.

The Tulsa health systems — University of Oklahoma Health, OSU Health Science Center, Ascension St. John Health System, Hillcrest Healthcare System and Saint Francis Health System — are all making strides to improve health equity.

In addition to numerous programs and curricula focusing on social determinants of health, OU Health is hosting its inaugural health equity conference in May. Dr. Ryan Mire, President of the American College of Physicians, will serve as keynote. OSU Health Science Center is a major sponsor for the Youth Medical Mentorship Program and Tulsa Black Men in White Coats, both programs working to increase the number of underrepresented people in medicine.

Hillcrest sponsored last year's Black Men in White Coats youth summit. The Ascension St. John Foundation’s Community Health Equity Catalyst Strategy has given tens of millions of dollars to fund Tulsa nonprofits doing critical health equity work.

For decades, Tulsa has had a community of charitable foundations that rival, and likely outnumber, those in any similar city. Many of these foundations have long dedicated vast resources to health equity-related causes. Others have recently pivoted to do so, as well.

The support of these large and well-resourced institutions, national and local, could never overshadow the work of the boots-on-the-ground community organizations, which are too numerous to list. Many are addressing the “upstream” factors contributing to inequities, such as mass incarceration, infringement of women’s rights, mental health issues, housing instability and inequitable distribution of wealth.

If it seems like a lot is happening around health equity in Tulsa, you are right. I would be surprised anything remotely similar is going on in any equivalent U.S. city. This recent flood of outside interest, institutional action and continued community efforts are creating the perfect milieu for Tulsa to become a health equity hub.

The health equity space is no place for competition. Those of us doing this important work must realize this is bigger than individuals and institutions. Collaborating all these great efforts towards a focused, common goal — that our equality score and other equity measures increase — is paramount.

To those asking, "How can Tulsa be a health equity hub with an equality score of 43?" My answer, "That is exactly why Tulsa can be a health equity hub." With the city already measuring crucial public health data, we will be able to see the collective impact of our work.

Jabraan Pasha, M.D., is the vice president of health equity and Tulsa market medical director for Juno Medical and the founder and CEO of Lean In DEI. He is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.