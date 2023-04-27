In my more than two decades working with people experiencing homelessness, I can attest truth to the oversimplified statement that housing is what ends homelessness.

Tulsa has emerging data showing that programs helping people without a permanent home obtain housing are effective as long-term solutions.

At the Tulsa Day Center, we offer a program called Rapid Rehousing. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development with private dollars for short-term rental assistance and services. It provides a quick turnaround to obtain housing with identification, rental assistance, utility deposits, housing navigation and case management for stabilization. The goal is self-sufficiency and permanency.

Last year, the Tulsa Day Center used the program to house 400 individuals; many of those came through our front door for the first time. Those individuals represent 66 households and include 121 children younger than 18.

We rented 256 units in the Tulsa area for these households for a total cost of $256,326, or $990 per unit on average.

Providing housing ended homelessness for these 400 Tulsans and was more cost-effective than living in a shelter, on the street, in a car or other places people in desperate situations find themselves. Also, having a stable home prevents the trauma that homelessness can cause, especially to children.

This is an example of how much the services at the Tulsa Day Center have evolved since it was founded in 1986 by the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry. We provide day and night shelter and basic services, including showers, clothing, food, laundry, a computer lab, a phone bank, a family room and mail services.

Our award-winning free medical clinic is available six days a week, along with professional case managers helping with a multitude of services. In addition, we operate the Hudson Villas, a 60-apartment building that has permanent supportive housing, market rate units and project-based vouchers for units.

We are not alone in the quest to end Tulsa's homelessness, which has complex root causes. Other nonprofits and organizations are working with those currently experiencing homelessness and those formerly without shelter to find and stay in a permanent home.

Housing Solutions, the lead agency for A Way Home for Tulsa, reports that 2,965 housing placements were made in Tulsa from 2020-2022. The Tulsa Day Center was responsible for 35% of those placements, with a retention rate of about 93%.

That means 93% of our clients who found a home in the Rapid Rehousing program are still housed a year later. The program works.

For comparison, the latest data indicates that a chronically homeless person can cost taxpayers an average of $35,578 a year, when considering emergency room visits, inpatient treatment, police interactions and jail costs. A person is considered "chronically homeless" if the person has gone a year or more without a stable home or has had four episodes of homelessness in three years or a disability is involved.

For what it costs taxpayers to serve seven chronically homeless people on the street, Rapid Rehousing was able to get homes for 400 individuals.

It's worth noting that those who are participating in Rapid Rehousing are not yet considered chronically homeless. The program is an effective prevention from the cycle of homelessness that results in high public costs, poor health outcomes and sometimes premature death.

The key to the Rapid Rehousing success is finding affordable and habitable housing as soon as possible when someone falls into homelessness. Time is of the essence.

Last year Tulsa organizations were able to house 2,965 people who were homeless. That's great news, but it is not enough.

Challenges and barriers to housing remain for many Tulsans. A recent citywide housing assessment prepared for Housing Solutions and its partners, funded by the Zarrow Family Foundations, confirms what we knew all along: We have a housing shortage.

In fact, a lack of affordable housing in Tulsa resulted in Rapid Rehousing placing about 100 fewer people into homes last year than we were able to in 2021. Simply put, our city needs more housing units.

It is encouraging to see Mayor G.T. Bynum and the city of Tulsa moving forward on a plan to increase housing. As that plan develops, remember, we have a proven and data-driven program that works on ending homelessness for many Tulsans. Rapid Rehousing is part of the solution.

Mack Haltom is the executive director of the Tulsa Day Center.