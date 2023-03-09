For over 125 years, sentinels known as firefighters have stood watch over the citizens of Tulsa. Outside of a few local history buffs, most don't know that “Tulsey Town" was almost wiped off the map before the city of Tulsa was ever formally recognized.

In December 1897, just mere weeks before official incorporation, a massive fire tore through the heart of Tulsa’s business district, leaving buildings, businesses and goods in ashes. A meeting at a downtown hardware store saw a group vote to form the Tulsa Fire Department and elect a young man named Rolla C. Alder as its first fire chief.

His tenure saw the city’s first fire codes to mitigate future conflagrations, the first all-mechanized fire suppression fleet west of the Mississippi in 1913, and the first affiliation of Tulsa Firefighters Local 176 with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) in March of 1919.

What began as a ramshackle group of well-intentioned citizens who responded solely to the threat of fire has emerged into a full-spectrum, all-hazards force of educated, trained and sworn professionals dedicated to saving lives.

It starts with the kind of fires we fight.

There are the house fires well-known to the public but also fast-moving wildfires that scorch 100,000 acres, 100 houses and can burn for days or weeks. We now fight fires in everything from high-rise towers and underground vaults to natural gas explosions and aircraft crashes.

For the past several decades, we have been first on the scene of emergency medical incidents in Tulsa. Each firefighter used to get a few hours of first aid training. Then we required all firefighters become licensed EMTs, and now we deploy certified advanced life support paramedics on fire trucks in every sector of Tulsa.

We are the tip of the spear when it comes to hazardous materials or chemical/biological/radiological/nuclear/explosive incidents.

Adding to that, our FEMA rescue technicians who hang from helicopters or jump out of Zodiac boats are deployed throughout Tulsa, Oklahoma and the nation when responding to tornados, floods, hurricanes, earthquakes and the like.

As we progress through the 21st century, our mission continues to evolve and adapt to natural and manmade threats. Even the term "firefighter" has changed in meaning and scope.

The opioid epidemic, a surge in mental health needs, an exploding homeless population, lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a health care system in crises offer an array of fresh new challenges for us to handle.

And what do these challenges mean for our firefighters?

They mean bumps, bruises and burns may be the least of our worries. Our men and women on the front lines were hospitalized and occupied ICU beds from the ravaging effects of COVID-19 contracted on the job. We don’t work from home when it gets dangerous.

We have members still recovering from being hit by cars and hurled over guardrails on icy roads during the last cold snap. Our members are now fitted for body armor to offer some protection during violent incidents involving armed subjects.

Proper PPE and Narcan (narcotic overdose treatment) are a must on every truck when lethal fentanyl doses are regularly found on scenes. The accumulation of trauma experienced by firefighters and first responders means treatment of substance abuse, PTSD and mental health cannot be an afterthought.

Lastly, the World Health Organization has upgraded firefighting exposure to a Group 1 carcinogen, putting it on the same level as benzene or tobacco in establishing a causality of cancer in humans. This one hits close to home. Please say a prayer for all of our members battling cancer as you read this op-ed.

But out of the darkness, our firefighters will always find the light. When off-duty, you will find them coaching Little League and teaching Sunday school. They will be playing basketball at the Tulsa Boys' Home or assembling furniture at the Tulsa Girls' Home. You will see them working horses for some special kids at Bit-by-Bit Equine Therapy and pitching in at the Little Light House.

The members of Tulsa Firefighters IAFF Local 176 are as innovative and dynamic as they are capable and tough. The changing landscape of public safety and community health means we must be as educated as we are compassionate.

The men and women who don the uniform today carry with them more than a century of legacy, service and sacrifice. We are all proud and honored to be your Tulsa Firefighters.

Matt Lay is the president of Tulsa Firefighters IAFF Local 176 and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.