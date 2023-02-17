After consistently observing Tulsa Public Schools board meetings, it wasn't surprising to see three board members deliberately block a series of agenda items that run our schools.

These members — Jennettie Marshall, Jerry Griffin and E'Lena Ashley — are choosing chaos and hostility over our children. Their recklessness nearly ended the contracts with the nonprofit Reading Partners and KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School charter school. They regularly vote against routine items on consent agendas that would pay the district's bills, hire staff and buy necessary equipment.

In particular, Ashley has repeatedly ignored meeting rules and procedures. She refuses to ask administrators for background before meetings (giving them time to research) and denies constituents the opportunity to hear answers.

These actions are unworthy of their office and a disservice to the more than 30,000 students, including my daughter.

On Monday, the board was scheduled to name the candidate to fill an empty seat for District 2. These three stood in the way.

Of the two candidates, one was revealed to have a previously unknown felony conviction, making him ineligible. Yet the other, Sharita Pratt, is well-qualified. At the Feb. 2 meeting that narrowed the candidates to these two, Marshall made the motion to advance Pratt with Griffin and Ashley agreeing.

Marshall made an argument for a swift appointment, noting it's essential that District 2 not lack representation. Despite this, these three voted “no” for Pratt while the other members — Stacey Woolley, Susan Lamkin and John Croisant — voted yes.

District 2 remains unrepresented.

The three also voted against long-standing agreements for counseling and social work graduate students from the University of Oklahoma and Northeastern State University to work in schools to fulfill their training requirements. This fills a desperate need.

Oklahoma’s children have some of the highest Adverse Childhood Experiences scores in the nation. They are exposed to hunger, homelessness, violence and other traumas and horrors in their daily lives. Our children are suffering.

The no vote from Marshall, Griffin and Ashley denies those children access to the support they need. They did not explain their actions.

They even voted against extending a contract for a staffing agency to help fill more than 100 support staff vacancies. This has real-world consequences.

At my daughter's school, no one is applying for the second custodian job. The one remaining custodian told me he is doing his best to cover the work of two people, but he is exhausted and barely keeping up. He loves the kids but can't go on like this forever. He’s not alone.

The "no" block then stopped passage of a civics curriculum needed to comply with House Bill 2030, which passed last year requiring students take a state civics exam on government and American history.

Reasons for the opposition was about its use of “action civics,” a widely accepted best-practices approach helping students apply lessons to their real lives. It's a proven method of retaining information. This is done by students picking an issue they’re concerned about and exploring how to navigate our government to affect change.

It teaches our students how to be what the founders asked of each American — to be informed and engaged enough to know when power is being taken from them. Why would Marshall, Griffin and Ashley be against that?

While these multiple failures in one meeting were outrageous, they are hardly unique. Week after week, I watch them circumvent meeting procedures, create turmoil and show disrespect for their fellow board members, constituents and students who need them to do their job.

My middle school civics teacher, Mrs. den Dass, was ahead of her time, already using action civics. She taught me to attend meetings and ask questions. And she taught me how to spot government leaders blatantly trying to strip me and my community of power, peace and progress — or even just a chance to make sure our schools’ trash cans get emptied.

Ashley Heider Daly, a writer and former business owner, is a TPS parent and involved in her school’s PTA and foundation.