Opinion: The pandemic brought my family together and made me realize how fragile other familiies are

Before the pandemic, he was generally thought of a my dog because no one wanted to be bothered. He likes to get up in the middle of the night and chase rabbits, will willingly eat his dog food only when there are no doggie snacks to be had within a five-mile radius, and snores like he works double shifts at the Amazon distribution center.

It’s as if we have been forced to live together again. We tolerate each other more; we value one another more; we overlook each other’s annoying habits more and have generally become more supportive of one another. I think COVID-19 has made all of us appreciate what’s truly important.

Our true wealth consists of our health, our family and time. Each day is truly a blessing.

Like everyone else, I try not to take any of these blessings for granted. Serving at Meals on Wheels reminds me often what the loss of one, two or all three of these blessings might mean. Losing one would be devastating; losing two, disheartening, but losing all three would be catastrophic.