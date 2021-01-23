Opinion: The need for a faith that is public and prophetic but not narrowly partisan

I recently finished reading a timely book that was recommended by a close colleague. The book is entitled, “A Time to Rebuild,” by Yuval Levin. In it, Levin speaks to the polarization in our society as being not only political, but cultural, economic, educational and spiritual.
Public sentiments demonstrate that most believe our country is headed in the wrong direction and Americans feel that the major institutions of our society have failed us. We have a distrust and anger with our formal institutions which are foundational to our society. The recent Capitol Hill insurrection being the latest display.
For example, 40 years ago, 65% of Americans placed quite a lot of confidence in organized religion, while in 2018 that confidence dwindled to 38%. That’s one of many clear indicators of institutional failure across the board.
We lack connectedness and relationships. We talk about breaking down walls, building bridges and strengthening our society, all of which are central purposes of our institutions. The crisis of connectedness being experienced in the United States of America is therefore an institutional challenge. A challenge to recommit to the founding premises of each institution.
Author Jim Wallis, in his book, “The (Un) Common Good,” believes the gospel brings and offers hope to a world divided. He states, “I believe the moral prerequisite for solving the deepest problems this country and the world now face is a commitment to an ancient idea whose time has urgently come: the common good.”
The common good has unfortunately become very uncommon — so much so that many feel politically and spiritually homeless in the raging battles between ideological extremes.
This is most evident in our faith institutions. The challenge for those who adhere to the Christian faith is how to make our faith public but not narrowly partisan. In my estimation, two powerful and promising forces, the historic Black church and the white evangelical church have forfeited their potential to bridge the divisions because of proximity. The historic Black church is so aligned with Democrats and the white evangelical church so aligned with Republicans, neither can speak prophetically in a day when that voice is most needed.
I must at this point mention that it was a Christian Republican abolitionist — Frederick Douglas — and a Christian Democratic advocate who we recently celebrated — Martin Luther King, Jr. — who both spoke publicly without being partisan thereby transforming society in their unique moments in history.
American humorist and columnist Robert Benchley was quoted as saying, “The world could be divided into two groups, those who divide the world into two groups and those who don’t.” So, the great questions are how do we care for one another, not just those in our little bubble? How do we work together? Even with people with whom we do not agree?
Jesus issues a call and an urgent new ethic of civility. A new order of living in sharp contrast to all the political and religious kingdoms of the world. Christianity is a call to a new relationship with God that transforms our relationships with others. Be it the Greatest Commandment, the Golden Rule, or being the Salt of the Earth and Light of the World, there is an ethical obligation of kingdom citizens to exemplify a new and better way.
Cyprian, the third century North African Bishop of Carthage, shared these words which reverberate down through the ages and speak to how inextricably connected we are when he said, “the oneness of the sun; many rays, one light; like a tree having many branches, but one trunk, or as many brooks flow from one source, let the wealth of waters divide as they will, in their fountainhead they are one and the same. Take the ray from the sun, the oneness of the light suffers, break the branch from the tree; it withers; cut off the brook from its source, it dries up.”
There is a dire emergency for the core institutions of our society to recommit themselves to their original principles and use them for the benefit and betterment of all. For as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., often reminded us, “we must learn to live together as brothers or perish as fools.”
The Rev. Anthony L. Scott is senior pastor of First Baptist Church North Tulsa and a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.