Opinion: The need for a faith that is public and prophetic but not narrowly partisan

The common good has unfortunately become very uncommon — so much so that many feel politically and spiritually homeless in the raging battles between ideological extremes.

This is most evident in our faith institutions. The challenge for those who adhere to the Christian faith is how to make our faith public but not narrowly partisan. In my estimation, two powerful and promising forces, the historic Black church and the white evangelical church have forfeited their potential to bridge the divisions because of proximity. The historic Black church is so aligned with Democrats and the white evangelical church so aligned with Republicans, neither can speak prophetically in a day when that voice is most needed.

I must at this point mention that it was a Christian Republican abolitionist — Frederick Douglas — and a Christian Democratic advocate who we recently celebrated — Martin Luther King, Jr. — who both spoke publicly without being partisan thereby transforming society in their unique moments in history.

American humorist and columnist Robert Benchley was quoted as saying, “The world could be divided into two groups, those who divide the world into two groups and those who don’t.” So, the great questions are how do we care for one another, not just those in our little bubble? How do we work together? Even with people with whom we do not agree?