Opinion: The Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit can make a huge difference in the lives of children

Repairing damage is always tougher than preventing it in the first place.

I’ve seen far too many examples of that truth during my career in law enforcement. I’ve witnessed first-hand that steering a young person away from trouble is a far better option than trying to get that youngster back on a good path once he or she has already become mixed up with crime.

That fact is one of the big reasons I’ve supported the work of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. As a member, I’ve worked with the organization to promote evidence-based policies and programs that help young people and keep our communities safer in the long run.

Getting kids on the right track as early as possible is a great way to improve public safety. Right now, there’s a national discussion happening about these kinds of early investments designed to help kids, especially kids from disadvantaged communities.

One way to help achieve that goal is to lift children out of poverty. Two programs that increase the economic security of many American children are the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. The two tax programs have historically enjoyed significant bipartisan support, and efforts to expand them have historically come from both sides of the aisle.