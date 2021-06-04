Opinion: That other murderous outrage that happened 100 years ago — the Osage Reign of Terror

As the public marks the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre in ceremonies and marches, a film about another 100-year-old crime — three Osage murder cases — is being filmed in the area. It concerns me that news coverage of the film is done as entertainment when this historical account is a look at humanity at its worse.
The Osage Reign of Terror — a phrase coined by others, but now a part of the Osage identity — was as criminal ring of fraud and murders, mostly still unsolved. All are tied to a relentless desire for acquiring Osage wealth. Dozens were killed, maybe hundreds. We know that millions were stolen, but the actual losses through divorces, corrupt guardians, manipulated inheritances and manufactured debts has never really been totaled.
There have never been any memorials for this outrage, no date of remembrance. I have inquired about that from tribal leadership with no response. In May, the centennial of the killing of victim Anna Brown passed without any public commemoration.
Only a handful of Osage cases — the slayings of Mary DeNoya Lewis (1919), Anna Brown (1921), Henry Roan (1923) and the triple-killing of Bill Smith, his wife Rita Smith and their housekeeper Nettie Brookshire (1923) — were investigated and taken to trial in Oklahoma. Bill Smith and Brookshire were both white. One other case was taken to trial in Texas.
Osage Elder Sam Kirk once said, “The world needs to know about how this impacts Osages, then and now, because it is just a snippet of a much larger story.”
While the current film project will bring attention to these crimes, I worry it may also hinder the public’s ability to understand our history appropriately.
The revenue from the filming is good for the state and the communities’ businesses. It increases needed tourism, and puts these small communities in the news. After last year’s pandemic shutdowns, the financial boost is welcomed relief.
Ironically, the current excitement is reminiscent of the 1920s oil lease auctions. Special trains brought the celebrities of the day to Pawhuska. The oil titans like Phillips, Skelly and Cosden who bid hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions on individual leases. Individuals came simply to watch the auctions and hob-nob with the oil men.
Similar to the residents of Greenwood in rebuilding their community, the Osages have worked diligently to regain what reservation days took away. The current filming was no secret to anyone and it could have been a good opportunity for the Osage government to have gotten out in front of things. Our ancestors’ stories were more than just about murder and oil.
It would be nice to see the Osage government establish some type of commission to look deeper into the matter. Educational outreach to the public could bring our stories out of the shadows. We have a role in our communities which could be more visible.
It’s often said, America’s history begins with Native history and that was true for Osage County and Oklahoma.
We will probably never have an accurate accounting of the murder victims. The surviving descendants and relatives were also victims. But, I think we owe it to them to try. There will never be justice, but there should be truth.
Anna Jefferson’s heritage includes Osage and as an independent writer and publisher, that history is her primary interest.
