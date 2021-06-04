Opinion: That other murderous outrage that happened 100 years ago — the Osage Reign of Terror

As the public marks the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre in ceremonies and marches, a film about another 100-year-old crime — three Osage murder cases — is being filmed in the area. It concerns me that news coverage of the film is done as entertainment when this historical account is a look at humanity at its worse.

The Osage Reign of Terror — a phrase coined by others, but now a part of the Osage identity — was as criminal ring of fraud and murders, mostly still unsolved. All are tied to a relentless desire for acquiring Osage wealth. Dozens were killed, maybe hundreds. We know that millions were stolen, but the actual losses through divorces, corrupt guardians, manipulated inheritances and manufactured debts has never really been totaled.

There have never been any memorials for this outrage, no date of remembrance. I have inquired about that from tribal leadership with no response. In May, the centennial of the killing of victim Anna Brown passed without any public commemoration.

Only a handful of Osage cases — the slayings of Mary DeNoya Lewis (1919), Anna Brown (1921), Henry Roan (1923) and the triple-killing of Bill Smith, his wife Rita Smith and their housekeeper Nettie Brookshire (1923) — were investigated and taken to trial in Oklahoma. Bill Smith and Brookshire were both white. One other case was taken to trial in Texas.